Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Playoffs 2023

Where and how to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers online and live in the NFL Playoffs.
The Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game will be televised on ESPN and Channel 5.
The Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game will be streamed on the Star+ and Vix+ live application.
Statements by HC Todd Bowles
Tampa Bay's Head Coach commented in conference that in the playoffs there is no margin for error and that they must take advantage of the fact that they are playing at home to win the NFL wild card game:
"You don't have any margin for error in the playoffs."— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 14, 2023
What time is the Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game in the NFL Playoffs?
This is the kickoff time for the Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on January 16, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:15 hours
Brazil: 21:15 hours
Uruguay: 9:15 p.m.
Bolivia: 8:15 p.m.
Chile: 8:15 p.m.
Paraguay: 8:15 p.m.
Venezuela: 8:15 p.m.
Colombia: 7:15 p.m.
Ecuador: 7:15 p.m.
Mexico: 7:15 p.m.
Panama: 7:15 p.m.
Peru: 7:15 p.m.
United States: 6:15 p.m. PT and 8:15 p.m. ET
Spain: 02:15 hours
Raymond James Stadium
It is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stadium, a legendary stadium in the NFL, it has a capacity for 65 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on September 20, 1998, it will be the scenario where tomorrow Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will dispute the last ticket to the divisional game of the Playoffs, one will be inside and the other will say goodbye to this season in the NFL.
Absences
Neither of these two teams will have any injuries, however, the inactive list of players who will not be active in the NFL Wild Card game will be announced tomorrow.
Background
The record is very even, these two teams have met 8 times leaving a record of 4 games won for Dallas and 4 games won for Tampa Bay, the favorite tomorrow to qualify to the next round of the playoffs is Tampa Bay who by being local has a slight advantage, we expect a great game in the last game that gives away a ticket to the next round.
How do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get there?
Tampa Bay ended the season with a negative record, having won 8 games and lost 9, despite this, they will be playing on their home field and with their people because they are the divisional leaders, they also just lost 30-17 against Atlanta Falcons, Tom Brady will try to use all his experience to take Tampa Bay very far and look for the feat of winning one more Super Bowl ring.
How are the Dallas Cowboys doing?
Dallas finished the regular season with a record of 12 wins and 5 losses, a team that is strong defensively and will try to make it count against Tampa Bay, after losing 26-6 to Washington in the last week of the regular season, leaving many doubts for this do-or-die game in the NFL wild card.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live broadcast of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. The match will take place at Raymond James Stadium, at 7:15 p.m. (CDMX).