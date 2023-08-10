Houston Texans vs New England Patriots LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Preseason Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots live from the 2023 NFL Preseason!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots live for the 2023 NFL Preseason, in addition to the latest information emerging from Gillette Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots online and live from the 2023 NFL Preseason?
This is the start time of the Houston Texans vs New England Patriots game in various countries:
Argentina: 20 hours in NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NFL League Pass
Brazil: 20 hours in NFL League Pass
Chile: 16 hours in NFL League Pass
Colombia: 17 hours in NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 17 hours in NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 7 p.m. on Fox Sports
Spain: 00 hours in NFL League Pass
Mexico: 5:00 p.m. on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 16 hours in NFL League Pass
Peru: 18 hours in NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 19 hours in NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 18 hours in NFL League Pass
Mac Jones, a must see player!
The Patriots quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of continuing his development in the NFL and seeking to be an important piece of the team's aspirations. The New England quarterback is the team's offensive leader. His season numbers were 2,997 passing yards completed through the air, 14 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions with which he posted 8 wins. The game against the Texans will be a great test to start showing some of the chemistry that the Pats' offense will have. The quarterback's connection to Rhamondre Stevenson will be critical to having a good season.
How does the Patriots get here?
The New England team started a new season in the American Conference, after a regular season in 2022 by being left out and not qualifying for the Playoffs. The Patriots had a poor regular season with a record of 8 wins and 9 losses to finish in 9th place in the conference. One of the issues that was discussed the most with the Patriots was Mac Jones' lack of experience in decisive moments and it was for this reason that the squad sought to renew the defense to try to get him better options to make passes. Some interesting players on this team include Mac Jones, Rhamondre Stevenson, DeVante Parker, Ja'Whaun Bentley, and Jonathan Jones. The Patriots will have a difficult start to the season hosting the Eagles and Dolphins, in addition to visiting the Jets and Cowboys, so the team's chemistry should be something to focus on this preseason in order to aspire to get into the Playoffs.
Davis Mills, a must see player!
The Texans quarterback began his third year with the team and with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the league and seeking to get the team to the NFL Playoffs. The Houston quarterback was the team's offensive leader in rushing, with 3,118 passing yards, 17 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions in just 15 games. He was the team's starting quarterback all season and this will be the first opportunity he has had as the team's offensive leader. The quarterback's connection to Daemon Pierce and Nico Collins will be key to having a good season.
How does the Texans arrive?
The Houston team begins a new season in the American Conference, after finishing the regular season in last place in their conference with a record of 3 wins, 13 losses and 1 draw; with these results, the team was left out of the postseason. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make offensive changes around Davis Mills at quarterback and great players like Daemon Pierce, Nico Collins, Jalen Pitre and Kenyon Green. The team will have a somewhat comfortable start against the Colts, Ravens and Jaguars. This is why the work of the preseason will be essential for the team's aspirations, this year the Texans will try to focus on the restructuring of the team to try to fight to be at the top of their division and find a place in the Playoffs.
Where's the game?
Gillette Stadium located in the city of Foxborough, Massachusetts will host this duel between two teams looking to start the 2023 NFL regular season in good shape. This stadium has a capacity for 65,800 fans and was inaugurated in 2002.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the game between Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots, corresponding to the 2023 NFL Preseason duel. The match will take place at Gillette Stadium, at 7:00 p.m. sharp.