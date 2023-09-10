Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears Live Score Here
“We think Love is perfect. "He's very athletic," said coach Matt Eberflus. "We think he has a good ability to escape. He has the ability to get in and out of the pocket. He demonstrated that when he was there, and certainly on his college tape, he did as well."
“We've worked on that a lot this year with the defensive tackles, the defensive ends, the linebackers with the style we're doing and the techniques and fundamentals,” Eberflus said. "We'll see where we are. Last year is last year and this year is this year. We start the season with this first game and we'll see how much we improve."
“Two dynamic players,” said Edmunds. “I played against them last year in Buffalo and I played against them [four] years before that too. Dillon is a bigger guy. Jones is dynamic, fast, all the things you want. look for a running back. We have to do a good job when it comes to game planning, when it comes to having a good plan for the game."
“They did a great job with him, and he did a good job,” Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower said. “What we have to do is make sure we have a ball that is good enough for us to cover, because this guy brings all the balls out. to bring the ball out. We know that. Only We need to make sure we are there. below and that we are using the help of our teammates and playing with good leverage. It will be It's an extremely good challenge for us to go up against. He is a good player and we are excited to cover him. "
“When are you interested? talks about the person, the player and my history with him, he is the best. "He's an incredible teammate," Hightower said. “He was always loved by his team, great study habits, great work ethic in the field, tireless mind and a tireless pursuit of his goals. These are the things we really like about him and are happy to have him with us.”
How do the Bears arrive?
“The intensity, I still remember our first year opening the road there. in 19 and how crazy it was,” said LaFleur. "So I imagine it's the same thing."
“He just has a very good demeanor, very confident, very relaxed,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “I can feel your excitement this week. You You can see that he is Looking forward to getting there and go ahead.
“He did a great job handling the guys really well. I'm really excited about Jordan and watching him grow.”
“It has a playoff feel to Week 1 because everyone is so excited. prepared,” LaFleur said. "The fans are prepared. Our players are prepared. Everyone is ready to start the season.”
“We’re not looking back,” running back Aaron Jones said. "É now. We have to go there. and write our own beginning, and it starts on Sunday."