Patriots vs Saints LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL 2023 Match

Follow here Patriots vs Saints Live Score
How to watch Patriots vs Saints Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 1:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In NFL GamePass
USA TV channel (Spanish): In NFL GamePass
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Patriots vs Saints: match for the in NFL Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Sunday, October 8th, 2023
|
13:00 hours
|
In NFL GamePass
|
Bolivia
|
Sunday, October 8th, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
In NFL GamePass
|
Brazil
|
Sunday, October 8th, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
In NFL GamePass
|
Chile
|
Sunday, October 8th, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
In NFL GamePass
|
Colombia
|
Sunday, October 8th, 2023
|
12:00 hours
|
In NFL GamePass
|
Ecuador
|
Sunday, October 8th, 2023
|
12:00 hours
|
In NFL GamePass
|
Spain
|
Sunday, October 8th, 2023
|
19:00 hours
|
In NFL GamePass
|
Canada
|
Sunday, October 8th, 2023
|
13:00 hours
|
In NFL GamePass
|
USA
|
Sunday, October 8th, 2023
|
13:00 hours
|
In NFL GamePass and Paramount +
|
Mexico
|
Sunday, October 8th, 2023
|
11:00 hours
|
In NFL GamePass and Fox Sports
|
Paraguay
|
Sunday, October 8th, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
In NFL GamePass
|
Peru
|
Sunday, October 8th, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
In NFL GamePass
|
Uruguay
|
Sunday, October 8th, 2023
|
12:00 hours
|
In NFL GamePass
|
Venezuela
|
Sunday, October 8th, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
In NFL GamePass
Back in the game
Players to watch
On the Saints side, Derek Carr the 32 year old veteran has just 2 touchdowns, more than 680 complete yards, 2 passes intercepted, with 1 lost fumble and 1 lost fumble. With a pass efficiency of 65%.
Pats Statement: Mac Jones disappointed with performance
"I think for me it was not good enough, it was not my day, I could not deliver the ball, there is a lot to learn, I was definitely disappointed, I feel I can play much better. I think it will be a test for me, I try to focus on what I can control, that's playing better, hopefully there are better days ahead. My rookie year didn't start very well, we keep working to play better and that's what I have to do here. I'm very competitive, I feel bad I let my team down, let the coach down, let the fans down, I have better pitching, I'm going to take the positive path and bring out the best in me."
How are the Saints coming?
How are the Patriots doing?
Apart from the fact that Mac Jones had one of the worst appearances, lost in the field during the whole game, the one who was going to be the generational replacement of this franchise is not giving the expected result, Bill Belichick could not take it anymore and decided to give an opportunity to his substitute Bailey Zappe, the problems in the Patriots are serious because they can not get a continuity of victories, only against the Jets they have won, but against the Eagles and Dolphins they added 2 consecutive home defeats. This game could be different for Mac Jones or it could be the beginning of a new era with Bailey Zappe.