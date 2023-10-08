Patriots vs Saints LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL 2023 Match

1:00 AM9 minutes ago

Follow here Patriots vs Saints Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Patriots vs Saints live, as well as the latest information from the Gillette Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
12:55 AM14 minutes ago

How to watch Patriots vs Saints Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Sunday, October 8th, 2023

USA Time: 1:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In NFL GamePass

USA TV channel (Spanish): In NFL GamePass

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

12:50 AM19 minutes ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Patriots vs Saints: match for the in NFL Match?

This is the start time of the game Patriots vs Saints: of Sunday, October 8th, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Sunday, October 8th, 2023

13:00 hours

 In NFL GamePass

Bolivia

Sunday, October 8th, 2023

15:00 hours

In NFL GamePass

Brazil

Sunday, October 8th, 2023

15:00 hours

In NFL GamePass

Chile

Sunday, October 8th, 2023

15:00 hours

In NFL GamePass

Colombia

Sunday, October 8th, 2023

12:00 hours

In NFL GamePass

Ecuador

Sunday, October 8th, 2023

12:00 hours

In NFL GamePass

Spain

Sunday, October 8th, 2023

19:00 hours

In NFL GamePass

Canada

Sunday, October 8th, 2023

13:00 hours

In NFL GamePass

USA

Sunday, October 8th, 2023

13:00 hours

In NFL GamePass and Paramount +

Mexico

Sunday, October 8th, 2023

11:00 hours

In NFL GamePass and Fox Sports

Paraguay

Sunday, October 8th, 2023

15:00 hours

In NFL GamePass

Peru

Sunday, October 8th, 2023

15:00 hours

In NFL GamePass

Uruguay

Sunday, October 8th, 2023

12:00 hours

In NFL GamePass

Venezuela

Sunday, October 8th, 2023

15:00 hours

In NFL GamePass
12:45 AM24 minutes ago

Back in the game

Alvin Kamara will return to the gridiron, after problems he had last year due to an incident in Las Vegas, the NFL gave him the punishment of not being present in the first 3 games of the season. Kamara has shown himself to be ashamed of the incident and is ready to return to the field when he is allowed to do so.
12:40 AM29 minutes ago

Players to watch

For the Pats we have Mac Jones, it was already confirmed that Bill Belichick will use him again after his mistakes against Dallas. His numbers are the following with 5 touchdowns, more than 898 yards and 857 complete yards, with 4 intercepted passes, 1 lost ball and another loose one. With a pass efficiency of 64%. 


On the Saints side, Derek Carr the 32 year old veteran has just 2 touchdowns, more than 680 complete yards, 2 passes intercepted, with 1 lost fumble and 1 lost fumble. With a pass efficiency of 65%.

12:35 AM34 minutes ago

Pats Statement: Mac Jones disappointed with performance

After the Pats game, Mac Jones spoke to the media where he talked about his performance against Dallas. Showing a disappointed version for abandoning his team, not giving the level he believes he can give, being a difficult season, where he made it clear that he will work to give his best version. 
"I think for me it was not good enough, it was not my day, I could not deliver the ball, there is a lot to learn, I was definitely disappointed, I feel I can play much better. I think it will be a test for me, I try to focus on what I can control, that's playing better, hopefully there are better days ahead. My rookie year didn't start very well, we keep working to play better and that's what I have to do here. I'm very competitive, I feel bad I let my team down, let the coach down, let the fans down, I have better pitching, I'm going to take the positive path and bring out the best in me."
12:30 AM39 minutes ago

How are the Saints coming?

The New Orleans come from losing their last game against the Buccaneers 26 to 9. In the first quarter they were leading by 3 points, until in the second quarter Tampa recovered and managed to get 14 points, turning the game around, it was until the end where Tampa closed their victory with 12 points, giving the final of 26 to 9. The Saints are struggling on the season, losing their last 2 games to Packers 18 to 17 being very fair, this most recent one to Tampa. Against the Titans and Panthers the scores were very tight with minimal differences, which could have been painful defeats.

12:25 AM44 minutes ago

How are the Patriots doing?

The Pats come from losing their last game against the Cowboys at the AT&T where they gave one of the worst exhibitions of the season, leaving only in the first quarter an advantage of 7 points, but in the second quarter they were losing with 18 points that made Dallas, in the last 2 halves it was a performance to forget with 9 more points for the Cowboys, totaling 38 points and the Pats only 3. 
Apart from the fact that Mac Jones had one of the worst appearances, lost in the field during the whole game, the one who was going to be the generational replacement of this franchise is not giving the expected result, Bill Belichick could not take it anymore and decided to give an opportunity to his substitute Bailey Zappe, the problems in the Patriots are serious because they can not get a continuity of victories, only against the Jets they have won, but against the Eagles and Dolphins they added 2 consecutive home defeats. This game could be different for Mac Jones or it could be the beginning of a new era with Bailey Zappe.

12:20 AMan hour ago

Where will it be played?

Gillette Stadium will be the venue for this match, located in the city of Foxborough, Boston Massachusetts in the United States. It is the home for 2 teams of the city, the New England Revolution soccer team in the MLS and in the NFL is the home of the New England Patriots with a capacity to hold more than 68, 756 spectators. Opened to the public on September 9, 2002 with more than 21 years, made by architect John Bolles.
12:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the NFL 2023: Patriots vs Saints!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
