San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

Stay tuned for the San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys live in NFL Week 5 2023.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys live in Week 5 of the NFL regular season 2023, as well as the latest information from Levi's Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys online live NFL Week 5 2023
The San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys game will be televised on ESPN.
The San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys game can be tuned in from the Star+ and DAZN streams.
If you want to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Levi's Stadium
It is located in Santa Clara, California, is the San Francisco 49ers stadium, one of the most important stadiums in the NFL and is also used for international soccer matches, has a capacity for 68 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on July 17, 2014, it will be the field where another edition of Sunday Night Football between San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys will be played, a match that has become a historic rivalry, without a doubt a great stadium for a great match.
Other matches tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to the San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys match-up, there will be Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots vs Saints, Dolphins vs New York Giants, Indianapolis vs Titans, Detroit vs Carolina, Falcons vs Texans, Cardinals vs Bengals, Rams vs Eagles, Vikings vs Kansas City, Broncos vs Jets and Week 5 will close with Raiders vs Green Bay.
What time is the San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys game of Week 5 of the NFL Regular Season?
This is the kick-off time for the San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys game on 8 October 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 20:20 hours
Brazil: 20:20 hours
Uruguay: 20:20 hours
Bolivia: 19:20 hours
Chile: 7:20pm
Paraguay: 7:20 p.m.
Venezuela: 7:20 p.m.
Colombia: 7:20 p.m.
Ecuador: 7:20 p.m.
Mexico: 18:20
Panama: 7:20 p.m.
Peru: 7:20 p.m.
United States: 7:20pm PT and 9:20pm ET
Spain: 03:20 hours
France: 03:20 hours
Germany: 03:20 hours
Italy: 03:20 hours
Japan: 12:20 a.m.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, and rosters with inactive players who will not be considered for this Week 5 NFL matchup will be released just hours before the game, but the best players from both teams will be on the field.
Background
The record leans towards San Francisco, as they have met 9 times, leaving a record of 6 wins for the 49ers, while Dallas has won on 3 occasions, so tomorrow the home team will come out as favorites to win their 5th in a row and become the strongest team in the NFL at the moment.
How are the Dallas Cowboys doing?
For their part, the Dallas Cowboys have just defeated the New England Patriots by a score of 38-3, a great display both offensively and defensively, demonstrating that they have the team to compete this season. They have won three games and lost one and will face San Francisco in another edition of Sunday Night Football, a game that promises to be one of the best in Week 5, with two teams full of talent and that will undoubtedly be a spectacle on the gridiron, which is how the two teams arrive at the close of Sunday's NFL match day.
How does San Francisco get there?
San Francisco 49ers comes from defeating 35-16 to Arizona Cardinals and become one of the few teams that remain undefeated with a record of 4 wins and 0 losses, a team that has had a great start and will seek to continue in the same way, will seek to continue winning games and continue with the undefeated, a team that since the beginning of the season is the favorite to win the national conference and reach the Super Bowl, in this way San Francisco arrives to Week 5 of the NFL 2023.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys live stream of Week 5 of the NFL Regular Season. The match will take place at Levi's Stadium at 18:20.