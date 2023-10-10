Las Vegas Raiders vs Green Bay Packers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Green Bay Packers vs Las Vegas Raiders in NFL Week 5 2023.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Green Bay Packers vs Las Vegas Raiders live in Week 5 of the NFL regular season 2023, as well as the latest information from Allegiant Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Green Bay Packers online live NFL Week 5 2023
The Green Bay Packers vs Las Vegas Raiders game will be televised on ESPN.
Green Bay Packers vs Las Vegas Raiders can be tuned into Star+ and DAZN live streams.
If you want to watch Green Bay Packers vs Las Vegas Raiders live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Others games tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to this match between the Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers, the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots vs Saints, Dolphins vs New York Giants, Indianapolis Colts vs Tennesse Titans, Detroit vs Carolina, Falcons vs Texans, Cardinals vs Bengals, Rams vs Eagles, Vikings vs Kansas City, Broncos vs Jets, San Francisco vs Dallas.
Allegiant Stadium
It is the stadium of the Las Vegas Raiders, one of the newest buildings in the NFL, besides being one of the most expensive and beautiful, has a capacity for 65 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on July 31, 2020, was built in addition to hosting NFL games, for the future World Cup in 2026, will be the field where tomorrow will be played another edition of Monday Night Football between Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders, a game that has a great history with a rivalry in the Mexican territory among the fans.
What time is the Las Vegas Raiders vs Green Bay Packers game for Week 5 of the NFL Regular Season?
This is the kick-off time for the Las Vegas Raiders vs Green Bay Packers game on 9 October 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 20:15 hours
Brazil: 20:15 hours
Uruguay: 20:15 hours
Bolivia: 7:15pm
Chile: 7:15pm
Paraguay: 7:15 p.m.
Venezuela: 7:15pm
Colombia: 7:15pm
Ecuador: 7:15pm
Mexico: 18:15
Panama: 7:15pm
Peru: 7:15pm
United States: 19:15pm PT and 21:15pm ET
Spain: 03:15 hours
France: 03:15 hours
Germany: 03:15 hours
Italy: 03:15 hours
Japan: 12:15am
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, and rosters with inactive players who will not be considered for this Week 5 NFL matchup will be released just hours before the game, but the best players from both teams will be on the field.
Background
The record leans towards Green Bay Packers, as they have met 7 times leaving a record of 5 wins for the Packers, while Raiders have won only 2 times, so this Monday Green Bay will be slight favorites to take their third win of the season.
How are the Green Bay Packers doing?
For its part Green Bay comes from being defeated at home in an ugly way against the Detroit Lions, the Packers for their part have not found a solution to their offensive problems and failed to come back in their last game, they will seek to get out of the bad streak as they are with a record of 2 wins and 2 losses, thus Green Bay to their meeting on Monday Night Football, a game they will seek to win at any cost to regain confidence both offensively and defensively.
How do the Las Vegas Raiders get there?
The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a 24-17 loss to the Chargers, a game where they were outplayed and failed to have successful offensive series, they have a record of one win and three losses, they will look to regain confidence against Green Bay in another edition of Monday Night Football, a game that will close Week 5 of the NFL, they will also look to find those plays that will catapult them to victory, this is how the Raiders arrive at their Week 5 game, which they will play at home and with their people.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the Las Vegas Raiders vs Green Bay Packers live stream of Week 5 of the NFL Regular Season 2023. The match will take place at Allegiant Stadium, kick-off at 18:15.