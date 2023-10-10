Las Vegas Raiders vs Green Bay Packers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match
Image: Green Bay Packers

9:41 PM20 minutes ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Green Bay Packers vs Las Vegas Raiders in NFL Week 5 2023.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Green Bay Packers vs Las Vegas Raiders live in Week 5 of the NFL regular season 2023, as well as the latest information from Allegiant Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
9:36 PM25 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Green Bay Packers online live NFL Week 5 2023

The Green Bay Packers vs Las Vegas Raiders game will be televised on ESPN.
Green Bay Packers vs Las Vegas Raiders can be tuned into Star+ and DAZN live streams.

If you want to watch Green Bay Packers vs Las Vegas Raiders live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

9:31 PM30 minutes ago

Others games tomorrow

Tomorrow, in addition to this match between the Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers, the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots vs Saints, Dolphins vs New York Giants, Indianapolis Colts vs Tennesse Titans, Detroit vs Carolina, Falcons vs Texans, Cardinals vs Bengals, Rams vs Eagles, Vikings vs Kansas City, Broncos vs Jets, San Francisco vs Dallas.
9:26 PM35 minutes ago

Allegiant Stadium

It is the stadium of the Las Vegas Raiders, one of the newest buildings in the NFL, besides being one of the most expensive and beautiful, has a capacity for 65 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on July 31, 2020, was built in addition to hosting NFL games, for the future World Cup in 2026, will be the field where tomorrow will be played another edition of Monday Night Football between Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders, a game that has a great history with a rivalry in the Mexican territory among the fans.

9:21 PM40 minutes ago

What time is the Las Vegas Raiders vs Green Bay Packers game for Week 5 of the NFL Regular Season?

This is the kick-off time for the Las Vegas Raiders vs Green Bay Packers game on 9 October 2023 in various countries:

Argentina: 20:15 hours

Brazil: 20:15 hours

Uruguay: 20:15 hours

Bolivia: 7:15pm

Chile: 7:15pm

Paraguay: 7:15 p.m.

Venezuela: 7:15pm

Colombia: 7:15pm

Ecuador: 7:15pm

Mexico: 18:15

Panama: 7:15pm

Peru: 7:15pm

United States: 19:15pm PT and 21:15pm ET

Spain: 03:15 hours

France: 03:15 hours

Germany: 03:15 hours

Italy: 03:15 hours

Japan: 12:15am

9:16 PMan hour ago

Absences

Neither team has any injured or suspended players, and rosters with inactive players who will not be considered for this Week 5 NFL matchup will be released just hours before the game, but the best players from both teams will be on the field.
9:11 PMan hour ago

Background

The record leans towards Green Bay Packers, as they have met 7 times leaving a record of 5 wins for the Packers, while Raiders have won only 2 times, so this Monday Green Bay will be slight favorites to take their third win of the season.
9:06 PMan hour ago

How are the Green Bay Packers doing?

For its part Green Bay comes from being defeated at home in an ugly way against the Detroit Lions, the Packers for their part have not found a solution to their offensive problems and failed to come back in their last game, they will seek to get out of the bad streak as they are with a record of 2 wins and 2 losses, thus Green Bay to their meeting on Monday Night Football, a game they will seek to win at any cost to regain confidence both offensively and defensively.
9:01 PMan hour ago

How do the Las Vegas Raiders get there?

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a 24-17 loss to the Chargers, a game where they were outplayed and failed to have successful offensive series, they have a record of one win and three losses, they will look to regain confidence against Green Bay in another edition of Monday Night Football, a game that will close Week 5 of the NFL, they will also look to find those plays that will catapult them to victory, this is how the Raiders arrive at their Week 5 game, which they will play at home and with their people.
8:56 PMan hour ago

Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!

Welcome to the Las Vegas Raiders vs Green Bay Packers live stream of Week 5 of the NFL Regular Season 2023. The match will take place at Allegiant Stadium, kick-off at 18:15.
