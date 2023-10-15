Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans in NFL?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 10:30 a.m.
Bolivia: 9:30 a.m.
Brazil: 10:30 a.m.
Chile: 10:30 a.m.
Colombia: 8:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 8:30 a.m.
USA (ET): 9:30 A.M. USA (ET): 9:30 a.m.
Spain: 3:30 p.m.
Mexico: 7:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 10:30 a.m.
Peru: 8:30 a.m.
Uruguay: 10:30 a.m.
Venezuela: 9:30 a.m.
Watch out for this Tennessee Titans player
Ryan Tannehill, a player who plays quarterback and is already quite experienced, as he is 35 years old. He has a pass completion percentage this year of 64.4% for 1052 yards. He also has two touchdowns and five interceptions.
Watch out for this Baltimore Ravens player.
Lamar Jackson plays the quarterback position. He was born in Florida and is 26 years old. This season he has a 71.6% pass completion rate, with four touchdowns and two interceptions. In the last game against the Pittsburgh Steelers he scored, but it was not enough to avoid the defeat of his team.
How are the Tennessee Titans coming along?
They have won only two of their last five games. In their last game they lost at home to the Indianapolis Colts by 23-16. They are in fifth place in the American Conference and are last in the AFC South.
How do the Baltimore Revans get there?
They have started the season with three wins and two losses. In their last game they lost 17-10 at home to Pittsburgh Steelers. They are in fourth place in the American Conference, while they are first in the AFC North division.
Background
The last two duels between these two teams have been won by the Baltimore Revans. Of the last six meetings, three victories for each team. The last clash was in August 2022 in the NFL preseason in which Baltimore Revans won 23-10.
The Stadium
The NFL match will be held at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where 'Spurs' play their home games. This is located in London and was inaugurated in 2019 and has a capacity for 62850 spectators.
Preview of the match
Baltimore Revans and Tennessee Titans to meet in NFL Round 6 game
