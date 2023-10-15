Seattle Seahawks vs Cincinnati Bengals LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 NFL Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Seattle Seahawks vs Cincinnati Bengals live corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from Paycor Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
This is the start time of the Seattle Seahawks vs Cincinnati Bengals game in various countries:
Argentina: 14 hours in NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 13 hours on NFL League Pass
Brazil: 14 hours on NFL League Pass
Chile: 14 hours in NFL League Pass
Colombia: 11 hours on NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 12 hours on NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 13 hours on Fox Sports
Spain: 17 hours in NFL League Pass
Mexico: 11 hours on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 14 hours on NFL League Pass
Peru: 12 hours on NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 14 hours in NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 13 hours on NFL League Pass
Bengals absent!
These are players who are on the team's injured list: None.
Joe Burrow, a must see player!
The Bengals quarterback began his fourth year with the team and with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the league and seeking to get the team into the NFL Playoffs. The Cincinnati quarterback is the team's offensive leader in rushing yardage, with 1,045 passing yards, 5 touchdown passes and 3 interceptions in just 5 games. Despite the good results, he lost the playoffs to the champions Chiefs and his team was left out. Burrow continues to develop him as a player and increasingly improves his abilities to be the team's offensive leader. The quarterback's connection with Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Mixon will be essential to have a good season.
How does the Bengals get here?
The Cincinnati team begins a new season in the American Conference, after finishing the regular season in third place in its conference with a record of 12 wins and 4 losses; With these results, the team entered the postseason, where injuries did not allow them to advance beyond the conference final. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make changes to the offense around Joe Burrow at quarterback and with great players like Joe Mixon, Ja'Marr Chase, Germaine Pratt, Logan Wilson, Tee Higgings and Evan McPherson. The team continues its season with mixed duels against the Seahawks and Texans, but will also take on Buffalo and San Francisco where they will start as underdogs. The Bengals are rebuilding and with the help of Joe Burrow they will seek to develop a long-term project. This is why the work of the season will be fundamental for the team's aspirations, this year the Bengals will try to repeat their ticket to the playoffs and advance to the Super Bowl.
Seahawks absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Geno Smith, a must see player!
The Seahawks quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of continuing his development in the NFL and seeking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. Seattle's quarterback is the team's offensive leader. Their season numbers are 846 yards in completed passes through the air, 5 touchdown passes and 1 interception with which they have not achieved victories. The game against the Bengals will be a great test to begin to show some of the changes that the Seahawks offense will have. The quarterback's connection with DK Metcalf will be essential to have a good season.
How does the Seahawks arrive?
The Seattle team started a new season in the National Conference, after a bad one by finishing out of the playoffs in the first round. The Panthers had a good regular season with a record of 9 wins and 8 losses to finish in sixth place in the National Conference. One of the topics that was most discussed with the Seahawks was the lack of experience at the quarterback position. Geno Smith is the one chosen for the position and it is one of the topics to be discussed throughout the season. The Seahawks are looking to decide who will be the leader on offense to plan a long-term project. Some interesting players on this team are Geno Smith, Kenneth Walker II, Dk Metcalf, Bobby Wagner, Quandre Diggs and Jason Myers. The Seahawks will have a difficult continuation of the season visiting the Bengals and Ravens, in addition to hosting the Bears and Cardinals, so the team's offensive chemistry must be something to focus on this preseason in order to hope to return to the playoffs.
Where's the game?
Paycor Stadium located in the city of Cincinnati will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue the 2023 NFL regular season in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 65,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2000.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match between Seattle Seahawks vs Cincinnati Bengals live, corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season duel. The match will take place at Paycor Stadium, at 1 pm.