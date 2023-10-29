Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 NFL Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers live corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from Lambeau Field. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers online and live from the 2023 NFL Regular Season?
This is the start time of the Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers game in several countries:
Argentina: 14 hours in NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 13 hours on NFL League Pass
Brazil: 14 hours on NFL League Pass
Chile: 14 hours in NFL League Pass
Colombia: 11 hours on NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 12 hours on NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 13 hours on Fox Sports
Spain: 17 hours in NFL League Pass
Mexico: 11 hours on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 14 hours on NFL League Pass
Peru: 12 hours on NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 14 hours on NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 13 hours on NFL League Pass
Packers absent!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Jordan Love, a must see player!
The Packers quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of continuing his development in the NFL and seeking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. The Green Bay quarterback is the team's offensive leader. His numbers for the season are 1,263 yards in completed passes through the air, 10 touchdown passes and 7 interceptions with which he has achieved 2 victories. The game against the Vikings will be a great test to begin to show some of the changes that the Packers offense will have. The quarterback's connection with AJ Dillon will be essential to have a good season.
How does the Packers get here?
The Green Bay team continues this season in the American Conference, after a bad season in 2022 by being left out of the NFL playoffs. The Packers had a poor regular season with a record of 8 wins and 9 losses to finish in tenth place in the National Conference. One of the topics that was discussed the most with the Packers was the change of starting quarterback and, after the departure of Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love was chosen to be the new leader of the team's offense and ensure that the squad manages to meet all requirements. the objectives set and exceed the established expectations. Some interesting players on this team are Jordan Love, AJ Dillon, Romeo Doubs, Quay Walker, Rudy Ford, and Anders Carlson. The Packers did not have a comfortable start to the season visiting the Bears but it was followed by a pair of losses against the Lions at home and against the Raiders on the road, so the team's offensive chemistry should be something to focus on in the future. next games to be able to aspire to get into the playoffs and fight for the NFL title.
Vikings absent!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Kirk Cousins, a must see player!
The Vikings quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of continuing his development in the NFL and seeking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. Denver's quarterback is the team's offensive leader. His numbers last season were 4,547 yards in completed passes through the air, 29 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions with which he achieved 6 victories. The game against the Packers will be a great test to begin to show some of the chemistry that the Vikings offense will have. The quarterback's connection with Justin Jefferson will be essential to having a good season.
How does the Vikings arrive?
The Minnesota team started a new season in the National Conference, after a good season in 2022 where they made the Playoffs but did not advance from the first round when they fell to the Giants. The Vikings had a good regular season with a record of 13 wins and 4 losses to finish in third place in the conference. One of the issues that was most discussed with the Vikings was Kirk Cousins' lack of offensive options in decisive moments and this was why the team sought to renew the offense to try to get him better passing options. Some interesting players on this team are Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, Alexander Mattison, Camryn Bynum, and Thor Jackson. The Vikings have had a very difficult start to the season with 3 consecutive losses against the Bucs, Eagles and Chargers, even questioning Cousins' offense. However, the previous week they achieved their first victory against Carolina and they hope that this will generate the positive effect that they need to achieve a positive streak and be able to aspire to get into the Playoffs.
Where's the game?
Lambeau Field located in the city of Green Bay will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue the 2023 NFL regular season in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 81,100 fans and was inaugurated in 1957.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match between Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers live, corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season duel. The match will take place at Lambeau Field, at 1 pm.