Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers in NFL
What time is Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers match for NFL?
Mexico: 12:00 noon CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
USA: 14:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
Where and how to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers live
If you want to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers live, it will be streamed NFL Network.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Rypien will be ready if called upon
"Whenever they tell me ... I'm going to prepare like I'm going to be the starter either way this week," Rypien said after Wednesday's practice. "That's what you do all the time, but especially when a guy is dealing with an injury and he's not practicing, it definitely raises that level of awareness and you're getting ready to start."
Quentin Lake continues to earn the trust of the coaching staff
"When they need me, whether it's if a guy goes down, or if they want to put me in a different spot, I'm able to do that," Lake said this week.
Over the last three games, Lake has seen his most playing time on defense. His 27 defensive snaps in Week 6 accounted for 36% of the Rams' total defensive snaps; in Weeks 7 and 8, he played 29 and 32 defensive snaps, each nearly 50% of the total defensive snaps for those respective games.
Green Bay Player to Watch
Rams player to watch
Green Bay Team Injuries
Elgton Jenkins G Questionable 1 Nov.
Rudy Ford S Questionable 2 Nov.
Luke Musgrave TE Questionable 2 Nov.
Aaron Jones RB Questionable 2 Nov.
Jaire Alexander CB Questionable 2 Nov.
Rams Injuries
Larrell Murchison DT Questionable 1 Nov.
Cobie Durant CB Questionable 1 Nov.
Matthew Stafford QB Questionable 2 Nov.
Puka Nacua WR Questionable 2 Nov.
Ernest Jones LB Questionable 2 Nov.