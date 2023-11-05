Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match
Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers in NFL

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers match in the NFL.
What time is Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers match for NFL?

This is the start time of the game Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers of November 05th, in several countries:
Mexico: 12:00 noon CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
USA: 14:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
Where and how to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers live

The match will be broadcast on NBC, CBS, Fox, ABC, ESPN.
If you want to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers live, it will be streamed NFL Network.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Rypien will be ready if called upon

The Rams are still taking things day-to-day when it comes to Matthew Stafford for Sunday's game. That's fine with backup Brett Rypien, who said his approach remains the same even if it's a decision Los Angeles will make up to game time this weekend.

"Whenever they tell me ... I'm going to prepare like I'm going to be the starter either way this week," Rypien said after Wednesday's practice. "That's what you do all the time, but especially when a guy is dealing with an injury and he's not practicing, it definitely raises that level of awareness and you're getting ready to start."

Quentin Lake continues to earn the trust of the coaching staff

Quentin Lake prides himself on being a versatile player. He's had plenty of opportunities to prove it. Starting the season as a linebacker, the Rams' second-year defensive back is now participating as a nickel defensive back in some of Los Angeles' other sub-packages as well.

"When they need me, whether it's if a guy goes down, or if they want to put me in a different spot, I'm able to do that," Lake said this week.

Over the last three games, Lake has seen his most playing time on defense. His 27 defensive snaps in Week 6 accounted for 36% of the Rams' total defensive snaps; in Weeks 7 and 8, he played 29 and 32 defensive snaps, each nearly 50% of the total defensive snaps for those respective games.

Green Bay Player to Watch

Utah State University Quarterback, 25 year old Jordan Love has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the leader in Yards per Pass with 1492, with 11 touchdown passes.
Rams player to watch

University of Georgia Quarterback, 35 year old Matthew Stafford has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the leader in Yards per Pass with 2070, with 8 touchdown passes.
Green Bay Team Injuries

Player Status Date
Elgton Jenkins G Questionable 1 Nov.
Rudy Ford S Questionable 2 Nov.
Luke Musgrave TE Questionable 2 Nov.
Aaron Jones RB Questionable 2 Nov.
Jaire Alexander CB Questionable 2 Nov.
Rams Injuries

Player Status Date            
Larrell Murchison DT Questionable 1 Nov.
Cobie Durant CB Questionable 1 Nov.
Matthew Stafford QB Questionable 2 Nov.
Puka Nacua WR Questionable 2 Nov.
Ernest Jones LB Questionable 2 Nov.
 
Welcome

Welcome to the broadcast of the Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers, corresponding to the NFL. The match will take place at Lambeau Field, at 2:00 pm.
 
