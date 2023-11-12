Green Bay Packers vs Pittsburgh Steelers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for live coverage of Green Bay Packers vs Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Season 2023
In a few moments we will share with you the Green Bay Packers vs Pittsburgh Steelers live starting lineups for Week 10 of the NFL 2023 Season, as well as the latest information from Heinz Field. Don't miss any detail of the game with VAVEL's live minute-by-minute online coverage.
Where and how to watch Green Bay Packers vs Pittsburgh Steelers online and live NFL Season 2023
This is the kickoff time for the Green Bay Packers vs Pittsburgh Steelers game on November 12 in various countries:
Argentina: 3:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 2:00 p.m. p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 3:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 3:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 1:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 1:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 2:00 p.m. on FOX and NFL+
Spain: 8:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 12:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports
Paraguay: 2:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 1:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 3:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Argentina: 3:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 2:00 p.m. p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 3:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 3:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 1:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 1:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 2:00 p.m. on FOX and NFL+
Spain: 8:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 12:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports
Paraguay: 2:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 1:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 3:00 p.m. on NFL Game Pass
Key Player - Pittsburgh Steelers
George Pickens, is the Steelers wide receiver, was the 52nd selection of the 2022 Draft. In the current season, he has 30 receptions, 521 yards per reception, with an average of 17.4 yards per reception and 3 touchdowns.
Key Player - Green Bay Packers
Jayden Reed, is the Packers wide receiver, was the 50th pick in the 2023 Draft. On the current season, he has 23 receptions, 333 yards per reception, averaging 14.5 yards per reception and 3 touchdowns.
Head to Head: Green Bay Packers vs Pittsburgh Steelers
The Packers-Steelers rivalry series has been played 36 times, including one postseason game, with 20 wins for the Packers and 16 for the Steelers.
Points scored: Green Bay Packers 872, Pittsburgh Steelers 684.
Points scored: Green Bay Packers 872, Pittsburgh Steelers 684.
Injury Report
Green Bay Packers
Rudy Ford S
Kenny Clark DT
Quay Walker LB
Jaire Alexander CB
Yosh Nijman OT
Pittsburgh Steelers
Rudy Ford S
Kenny Clark DT
Quay Walker LB
Jaire Alexander CB
Yosh Nijman OT
Pittsburgh Steelers
Montravius Adams DT
Minkah Fitzpatrick S
Pat Freiermuth TE
How are the Pittsburgh Steelers doing?
The Steelers come in with a 5-3 record this season and a 3-2 home record. Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 16.62 points per game and defensively they have only conceded an average of 20.37 points against per game.
How are the Green Bay Packers doing?
The Packers come in with a 3-5 record this season and a 1-3 record as visitors. Green Bay's offense is averaging 20 points per game and defensively they have only conceded an average of 19.87 points against per game.
Follow the action of week 10 of the NFL season
On this occasion, we will have all the incidents of the Green Bay Packers vs Pittsburgh Steelers matchup, in an exciting game between two teams that have been having an irregular campaign in the regular season.
The match will be played at Heinz Field.
The Green Bay Packers vs Pittsburgh Steelers game will be played at Heinz Field, located in the city of Pittsburgh, in the state of Pennsylvania, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2001, has a capacity for 68400 spectators.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Green Bay Packers vs Pittsburgh Steelers live broadcast, corresponding to the NFL season. The match will take place on the mythical ground of Heinz Field at 2:00 pm.