Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL 2023 Match

Update Live Commentary
Follow here in here Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams NFL Match.
What time is the Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams match for NFL Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams of November 19th in several countries:
Argentina: 5:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Bolivia: 4:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Brazil: 5:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Chile: 5:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Colombia: 3:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Ecuador: 3:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
United States (ET): 4:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Spain: 11:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Mexico: 3:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Paraguay: 5:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Peru: 4:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Uruguay: 5:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Injury report (Seattle Seahawks)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Dre'Mont Jones (questionable), Derick Hall (questionable), Coby Bryant (questionable) and Artie Burns (out).
Injury report (Los Angeles Rams)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Ben Skowronek (questionable), Cooper Kupp (IR), Alaric Jackson (questionable), John Johnson III (questionable) and Tyler Higbee (questionable).
Seattle Seahawks Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Seattle Seahawks' offensive and defensive attack. 32-year-old Quarterback Geno Smith (#7) is a notable player on the team and one of the best at his position. He will be very important for the preparation game because of his experience and he will have to lead the Seattle Seahawks offense. Another player is DK Metcalf (#14) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he had the most receiving yards and scored several touchdowns. Finally, Linebacker Jordyn Brooks (#56) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles and is among the best in the league at his position.
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks had a good start to the 2023-2024 NFL season, they are in second position in the NFC West with 6 games won, 0 tied and 3 lost. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 2 places in the group to obtain a ticket to the postseason. The goal of the Seattle Seahawks for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to their goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on November 12, 2023 against the Washington Commanders and resulted in a 29-26 victory at Lumen Field. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Players to watch for the Los Angeles Rams
There are three Los Angeles Rams players that we should keep an eye on and that have a very important role on the team. Quarterback Matthew Stafford (#9), the 35-year-old player is one of the best players at his position in the NFL and should lead the team's offense. Another player is Cooper Kupp (#10) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he was the team's most outstanding runner. He will be very important for Sunday's game because of his experience and he will have to lead the Los Angeles Rams offense. Finally, Linebacker Ernest Jones (#53) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles and should lead the team's defense.
Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles football team started the 2023-2024 NFL (National Football League) season poorly, they are in third position in the NFC West with 3 games won, 0 tied and 6 lost. The Los Angeles Rams are looking to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Their last game was on November 5, 2023 against the Green Bay Packers and resulted in a 20-3 loss at Lambeau Field, giving them another loss in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
SoFi Stadium is located in the city of California, United States. It will host this game, has a capacity of 70,000 spectators and is the home of the Los Angeles Rams of the National Football League. It was inaugurated on September 8, 2020 and cost $4.9 billion to build.