Highlights: Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions in NFL (29-22)

That little party before the ball goes flying
Gameday 🤝 Thanksgiving Day#GBvsDET | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/nxKSHRCq86 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 23, 2023
Lions in the warm-up
Warming up like leftovers tomorrow pic.twitter.com/Xf0R0KGri4 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 23, 2023
Packers dressing room
Away white jerseys for Thanksgiving football. 🦃🏈
📸: https://t.co/pz4AyTzVvt#GBvsDET | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/9XHba0qwRJ — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 23, 2023
Who's playing?
Next up, the Dallas Cowboys will host the Washington Commanders at 6:30 p.m. ET. In the NFC East division, the Cowboys have a better record, with 7 wins and 3 losses. On the other hand, the Commanders have a record of 4-7
Closing out the Thanksgiving Day schedule, the Seattle Seahawks, with a 6-4 record, face the San Francisco 49ers, leaders of the NFC West division, with a record of 7 wins and 3 losses
NFL to play three games on Thanksgiving Day
This Thursday (23), the United States celebrates Thanksgiving Day. As usual, the NFL has always scheduled games for that date. However, this year, the league has organized three matches
How and where to watch the Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions match live?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions match for NFL?
Lions' performance
Detroit Lions
Packers' performance
Another player who has stood out is running back AJ Dillon. Dillon is second in the NFL in ground yards (896) and ground touchdowns (12). He's also a good receiver, with 29 receptions for 295 yards and three touchdowns.
Green Bay Packers
Ford Field
The name of the stadium is a tribute to the Ford Motor Company, which is one of the largest companies in Detroit. It also has a capacity for 65,000 people and is one of the most modern stadiums in the world. It has a retractable roof, which can be opened or closed depending on the weather conditions. The stadium also has an LED lighting system that can be customized to create different effects. The venue was designed to host severe weather events such as snowstorms and hailstorms.
Ford Field has hosted several major events, including Super Bowl XL in 2006, the Fiesta Bowl college soccer game in 2008 and the Final Four college basketball game in 2012. The stadium has also hosted several musical events, including concerts by Madonna, U2 and Beyoncé.
Ford Field is an important entertainment and sports venue in Detroit. It is a popular destination for fans, musicians and other visitors to the city.