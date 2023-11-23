Highlights: Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions in NFL (29-22)
Detroit Lions

3:46 PMa day ago

3:45 PMa day ago

0'

END OF GAME
3:45 PMa day ago

1'

LaPorta with the reception and the two-point conversion
3:32 PMa day ago

5'

The Lions are now 0-5 on fourth down attempts in the game
3:12 PMa day ago

11'

Packers take over at their own 39-yard line
2:56 PMa day ago

3'

Love throws a ball into the end zone to Watson, who gets past Jerry Jacobs and scores
2:45 PMa day ago

6'

Lions struggle to complete passes
2:38 PMa day ago

12'

Montgomery scores a 6-yard touchdown
2:06 PMa day ago

⏱️

Interval
1:56 PMa day ago

1'

Love tries a short pass on the right to Taylor, who ends up being pushed offside
1:47 PMa day ago

5'

First punt! After a few attempts, Carlson gets the kick to make it three more points
1:33 PMa day ago

10'

Fox kicks for 14 yards. Reed tries to make the fair catch and misses
1:13 PMa day ago

1'

The Packers have 20 points in the first quarter, their best of the season
1:10 PMa day ago

3'

Love deceives the entire defense before passing to Kraft for a nine-yard touchdown
1:08 PMa day ago

12'

Love finds Reed for 10 yards
12:38 PM2 days ago

LET'S GO

Ball in play
12:37 PM2 days ago

12:32 PM2 days ago

Lions in the warm-up

12:27 PM2 days ago

Packers dressing room

12:22 PM2 days ago

Who's playing?

In the NFC North, the Detroit Lions will face the Green Bay Packers. The Detroit team leads the division with a record of 8 wins and 2 losses. On the other hand, the Packers are in third place with a record of 4-6.

Next up, the Dallas Cowboys will host the Washington Commanders at 6:30 p.m. ET. In the NFC East division, the Cowboys have a better record, with 7 wins and 3 losses. On the other hand, the Commanders have a record of 4-7

Closing out the Thanksgiving Day schedule, the Seattle Seahawks, with a 6-4 record, face the San Francisco 49ers, leaders of the NFC West division, with a record of 7 wins and 3 losses

12:17 PM2 days ago

NFL to play three games on Thanksgiving Day

Week 12 of the NFL kicks off this Thursday (23) and is a special one due to the celebration of Thanksgiving in the United States. This year, three matches will be decisive for the continuation of the competition.

This Thursday (23), the United States celebrates Thanksgiving Day. As usual, the NFL has always scheduled games for that date. However, this year, the league has organized three matches

12:12 PM2 days ago

12:02 PM2 days ago

Lions' performance

The team's standout has been quarterback Jared Goff. Goff is playing at an elite level, averaging 300 passing yards per game, 19 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. He's also a good leader and has been able to raise the level of his teammates.
11:57 AM2 days ago
11:52 AM2 days ago

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have performed excellently in their last five games, winning four and losing just one. The team is currently in second place in the National Conference. The Lions' defense has also been solid, allowing an average of 20 points per game.
11:47 AM2 days ago

Packers' performance

Jayden Reed is catching the eye - he has 7 receptions of 30 or more yards this season, second best in the league - while Christian Watson simply can't get into a rhythm and improve his numbers. 

Another player who has stood out is running back AJ Dillon. Dillon is second in the NFL in ground yards (896) and ground touchdowns (12). He's also a good receiver, with 29 receptions for 295 yards and three touchdowns.

11:42 AM2 days ago
11:37 AM2 days ago

Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have had an uneven performance in their last five games, winning two and losing three. The team is currently in eighth place in the National Conference.
11:32 AM2 days ago

Ford Field

Ford Field is a sports stadium located in Detroit, Michigan. It is the home of the Detroit Lions of the National Football League (NFL) and Detroit City FC of the USL Championship. The stadium opened in 2002 and was designed by Rossetti Architects. 

The name of the stadium is a tribute to the Ford Motor Company, which is one of the largest companies in Detroit. It also has a capacity for 65,000 people and is one of the most modern stadiums in the world. It has a retractable roof, which can be opened or closed depending on the weather conditions. The stadium also has an LED lighting system that can be customized to create different effects. The venue was designed to host severe weather events such as snowstorms and hailstorms.

Ford Field has hosted several major events, including Super Bowl XL in 2006, the Fiesta Bowl college soccer game in 2008 and the Final Four college basketball game in 2012. The stadium has also hosted several musical events, including concerts by Madonna, U2 and Beyoncé.

Ford Field is an important entertainment and sports venue in Detroit. It is a popular destination for fans, musicians and other visitors to the city.

11:27 AM2 days ago

Eye on the game

Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions live this Thursday (23), at the Ford Field at 12:30 pm ET, for the NFL.
11:22 AM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NFL Match: Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
