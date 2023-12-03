San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles in NFL
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles match in the NFL.
What time is San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles match for NFL?
This is the start time of the game San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles of December 03rd, in several countries:
Mexico: 15:25 hours CDMX
Argentina: 17:25 hours
Chile: 17:25 hours
Colombia: 3:25 p.m.
Peru: 3:25 p.m.
USA: 4:25 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 3:25 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 5:25 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 4:25 p.m. ET
Spain: 23:25 hours
Where and how to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles live
The match will be broadcast on NBC, CBS, Fox, ABC, ESPN.
If you want to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles live, it will be streamed NFL Network.
If you want to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles live, it will be streamed NFL Network.
San Francisco 49ers Player to Watch
Iowa State University Quarterback, 23 year old Brock Purdy has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the leader in Yards per Pass with 2871, with 19 touchdown passes.
Eagles player to watch
The quarterback of the University of Oklahoma, 25-year-old Jalen Hurts has had a good performance, being crucial for the team, looking to help and win, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the leader in Yards per Pass with 2697, with 18 touchdown passes.
Philadelphia Eagles Injuries:
Name Pos Date of return Status.
Julio Jones WR 30 Nov. Questionable
Dallas Goedert TE 30 Nov. Questionable
A.J. Brown WR 30 Nov. Questionable
Zach Cunningham LB 29 Nov. Questionable
Milton Williams DT 28 Nov. Questionable
Grant Calcaterra TE 28 Nov. Questionable
Fletcher Cox DT 26 Nov. Questionable
Justin Evans S 24 Nov. Injured reserve
Avonte Maddox CB 24 Nov. Injured reserve
Nakobe Dean LB 16 Nov. Injured reserve
Roderick Johnson OT 26 Aug. Injured reserve
Zech McPhearson CB 20 Aug. Injured reserve
Shaun Bradley LB 14 Aug. Injured reserve
San Francisco 49ers Injuries:
Name Pos Date of return Status.
Ray-Ray McCloud III WR 30 Nov Questionable
Jordan Mason RB 29 Nov. Questionable
Arik Armstead DE 29 Nov. Questionable
Spencer Burford OT 28 Nov. Questionable
George Odum S 27 Nov Injured Reserve
Talanoa Hufanga S 21 Nov. Injured Reserve
Nick Zakelj OT 15 Nov. Injured Reserve
Drake Jackson DE 11 Nov. Injured reserve
Danny Gray WR 30 Aug. Injured reserve
Cameron Latu TE 29 Aug. Injured reserve
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles, corresponding to the NFL. The match will take place at Lincoln Financial Field, at 4:25 pm.