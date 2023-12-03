Arizona Cardinals vs Pittsburgh Steelers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
History between both teams
Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals have faced each other on several occasions. The last 5 meetings have ended in 2 wins for the Pittsburgh Steelers and 3 wins for the Arizona Cardinals.
Pittsburgh Steelers Arrival
The Pittsburgh team is already in the stadium and is ready for the Regular Season game.
December football is in the air 🥶— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 2, 2023
📺: #AZvsPIT 12/3 at 1 PM ET on CBS pic.twitter.com/j0dVA9piI6
Welcome!
We are just under an hour before the game between Arizona Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers begins at Acrisure Stadium. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it this afternoon? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
What time is the Arizona Cardinals vs Pittsburgh Steelers match for NFL Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Arizona Cardinals vs Pittsburgh Steelers of December 3rd in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Brazil: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Chile: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Colombia: 12:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Spain: 8:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Mexico: 12:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Peru: 1:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Injury report (Arizona Cardinals)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Marquise Brown (questionable), Paris Johnson Jr. (questionable), Keaontay Ingram (questionable) and Josh Woods (out).
Injury report (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Pat Freiermuth (out), DeMarvin Leal (out), Pressley Harvin III (out) and Alex Highsmith (questionable).
Arizona Cardinals Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Arizona Cardinals' offensive and defensive attack. 28-year-old Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (#9) is a notable player on the team and one of the best at his position. He will be very important for Sunday's game because of his experience and he will have to lead the Arizona Cardinals offense. Another player is Rondale Moore (#4) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season she had the most receiving yards and scored several touchdowns for her team. Finally, Linebacker Kyzir White (#7) who is a very important player on defense. He leads the team on the season in total tackles and is one of the best in the league at his position.
Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals had a bad start to the 2023-2024 NFL season, they are in fourth position in the NFC West with 2 games won, 0 tied and 10 lost. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 2 places in the group to obtain a ticket to the postseason. The Arizona Cardinals' objective for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to their goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on November 26, 2023 against the Los Angeles Rams and resulted in a 37-14 loss at State Farm Stadium. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Pittsburgh Steelers Players to Watch
There are three Pittsburgh Steelers players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role on the team. Quarterback Kenny Pickett (#8), the 25-year-old player is one of the best players at his position in the NFL and should lead the team's offense. Another player is George Pickens (#14) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he was the team's most outstanding runner. He will be very important for Sunday's game because of his experience and he will have to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers offense. Finally, Linebacker Kwon Alexander (#54) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles and should lead the team's defense.
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh football team started the 2023-2024 NFL (National Football League) season well, they are in second position in the AFC North with 7 games won, 0 tied and 4 lost. The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they will have to win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Their last game was on November 26, 2023 against the Cincinnati Bengals and resulted in a 16-10 victory at Paycor Stadium for another victory in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Acrisure Stadium is located in the city of Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania), United States. It will host this game, has a capacity of 64,450 spectators and is the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers of the National Football League. It was inaugurated on August 24, 2001 and cost 281 million dollars to build.