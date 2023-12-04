Kansas City Chiefs vs Green Bay Packers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Lambeau Field
Green Bay Stadium has a capacity of 81,000 spectators and is one of the noisiest in the NFL. It was inaugurated on 29 September 1957 and will be the venue for the match between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers, a match that will undoubtedly be one of the best and most exciting in this Week 13 in the NFL.
Where and how to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Green Bay Packers online live NFL Week 13 2023
The Kansas City Chiefs vs Green Bay Packers game will be televised on ESPN.
The Kansas City Chiefs vs Green Bay Packers game can be tuned in from the Star+ and DAZN streams.
Other games tomorrow in NFL 2023 Week 13
What time is Kansas City Chiefs vs Green Bay Packers Week 13 of the NFL Regular Season?
This is the kick-off time for Kansas City vs Green Bay Packers on 3 December 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 20:20 hours
Bolivia: 8:20pm
Brazil: 8:20pm
Chile: 8:20pm
Colombia: 8:20pm
Ecuador: 8:20 p.m.
Spain: 8:20 p.m.
United States: 20:20 pm PT and 21:20 pm ET
Mexico: 7:20 p.m.
Paraguay: 20:20 hours
Peru: 20:20 hours
Uruguay: 8:20pm
Venezuela: 20:20 hours
Japan: 12:20 p.m.
India: 09:20 a.m.
Nigeria: 09:20 a.m.
South Africa: 09:20 a.m.
Australia: 10:20 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 03:20 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, and inactive players who will not be considered for the Week 13 NFL game will be announced just hours before kickoff.
Background
These two teams have met 11 times, leaving a record of 5 wins for Green Bay, while Kansas City has won 6 times, so the favorite to win tomorrow in another edition of Sunday Night Football is Kansas City, who has a better roster and a better momentum.
How are the Green Bay Packers doing?
Green Bay on the other hand comes from surprising and defeating the Detroit Lions 26-22, to still have some life and to be able to aspire to a wild card ticket, they will try at home and with their fans to defeat Kansas City to be able to be with a record of 6 games won and 6 games lost, in this way the two teams arrive to this Week 13 of the NFL, a match that promises to be full of points, intensity and emotions.
How are the Kansas City Chiefs doing?
Kansas City comes from defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 31-27, a game that had everything, but in the end the superiority in the quality of the players was a factor for the Chiefs to come out with the victory and get 8 wins in the season, They are in first place in their AFC West division with a record of 8 wins and 3 losses. They will be looking for their ninth win when they face the Green Bay Packers as visitors, a team that is not at its best moment, but that has won in a row, this is how Kansas City arrives at week 13 of the NFL.
