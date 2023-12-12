Green Bay Packers vs New York Giants LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Green Bay Packers vs New York Giants live corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from MetLife Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the Green Bay Packers vs New York Giants online and live from the 2023 NFL Season?
This is the start time of the Green Bay Packers vs New York Giants game in various countries:
Argentina: 10:15 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 9:15 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Brazil: 10:15 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Chile: 10:15 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Colombia: 8:15 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 8:15 p.m. on NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 8:15 p.m. on Fox Sports
Spain: 02:15 hours on NFL League Pass
Mexico: 7:15 p.m. on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 10:15 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Peru: 8:15 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 10:15 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 9:15 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Packers absences!
These are players who are on the team's injured list: None.
Jordan Love, player to watch!
The Packers quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of following his development in the NFL and seeking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. The Green Bay quarterback is the team's offensive leader. His numbers for the season are 1,263 yards in completed passes through the air, 10 touchdown passes and 7 interceptions with which he has achieved 2 victories. The game against the Giants will be a great test to begin to show some of the changes that the Packers offense will have. The quarterback's connection with AJ Dillon will be essential to have a good season.
How does the Packers arrive?
The Green Bay team continues this season in the American Conference, after a bad season in 2022 by being left out of the NFL playoffs. The Packers had a poor regular season with a record of 8 wins and 9 losses to finish in tenth place in the National Conference. One of the topics that was discussed the most with the Packers was the change of starting quarterback and, after the departure of Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love was chosen to be the new leader of the team's offense and ensure that the squad manages to meet all requirements. the objectives set and exceed the established expectations. Some interesting players on this team are Jordan Love, AJ Dillon, Romeo Doubs, Quay Walker, Rudy Ford, and Anders Carlson. The Packers did not have a comfortable start to the season visiting the Bears but it was followed by a pair of losses against the Lions at home and against the Raiders on the road, so the team's offensive chemistry should be something to focus on in the future. next games to be able to aspire to get into the playoffs and fight for the NFL title.
Giants absences!
These are players who are on the team's injured list: None.
Daniel Jones, player to watch!
The Giants quarterback continues in his fifth season with the sole mission of continuing his development in the NFL and seeking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. The New York quarterback is the team's offensive leader. His numbers for the season are 909 yards in completed passes through the air, 2 touchdown passes and 7 interceptions with which he has achieved 4 victories. The game against the Packers will be a great test to begin to show some of the changes that the Giants offense will have. The quarterback's connection with Saquon Barkley will be essential to having a good season.
How does the Giants get here?
The New York team continues this NFL season in the National Conference, after a good season in 2022 by managing to get into the Playoffs, however, the path to the title ended in the divisional round when the Philadelphia Eagles swept the team by a score of 38 to 7. The Giants had a great regular season with a record of 9 wins and 7 losses to finish in sixth place in the conference. One of the topics that was most discussed with the Giants was the great improvement in Daniel Jones' experience in decisive moments and this was why the team managed to meet all the objectives set and exceed pre-established expectations. Some interesting players on this team are Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Darius Slayton, Bobby Okereke, Deonte Banks, and Graham Gano. The Giants have not had the best start to the season and will have to look for as many wins as possible at the end of the season to avoid being eliminated in the regular season. The first rival facing a possible return is the Packers and they will have to show their best level.
Where's the game?
MetLife Stadium located in New York City will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue the 2023 NFL regular season in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 76,400 fans and was inaugurated in 1972.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match between Green Bay Packers vs New York Giants, corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season match. The match will take place at MetLife Stadium, at 8:15 p.m.