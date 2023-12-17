Chicago Bears vs Cleveland Browns LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Chicago Bears vs Cleveland Browns in NFL
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chicago Bears vs Cleveland Browns match in the NFL.
What time is Chicago Bears vs Cleveland Browns match for NFL?
This is the start time of the game Chicago Bears vs Cleveland Browns of December 17th, in several countries:
Mexico: 12:00 noon CDMX
Argentina: 14:00 hours
Chile: 14:00 hours
Colombia: 12:00 noon
Peru: 12:00 noon
USA: 13:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 12:00 noon ET
Uruguay: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 13:00 hours
Spain: 19:00 hours
Where and how to watch Chicago Bears vs Cleveland Browns live
The match will be broadcast on NBC, CBS, Fox, ABC, ESPN.
If you want to watch Chicago Bears vs Cleveland Browns live, it will be streamed NFL Network.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Sign for one year
The Cleveland Browns signed quarterback Joe Flacco to a one-year contract on Thursday. Flacco's deal includes $4.05 million in win-based incentives.
Flacco will earn $75,000 for each of the four remaining regular-season games he wins this season, according to the source. If Cleveland makes the postseason, Flacco would also earn $250,000 for a wild card win.
Flacco will earn $75,000 for each of the four remaining regular-season games he wins this season, according to the source. If Cleveland makes the postseason, Flacco would also earn $250,000 for a wild card win.
How's Cleveland coming along?
In their last 5 games, the locals have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last games, their best result was 33-31 against Baltimore, having a streak of 3 wins and 2 losses, a very favorable for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Sun., Nov. 12 vs. Baltimore, 33-31
Sun., Nov. 19 vs. Pittsburgh, 13-10
Sun., Nov. 26 vs. Denver 29-12
Sun., Dec. 3 vs. Los Angeles, 36-19
Sun., Dec. 10 vs. Jacksonville, 31-27
How are Bears coming?
In their last 5 games, the visitors have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last games, their best result was 16-13 against the Carolina Panthers, having a streak of 3 wins and 2 losses, a very not very favorable for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Sun., Nov. 5 vs. New Orleans, 24-17
Thu., Nov. 9 vs. Carolina, 16-13
Sun., Nov. 19 vs. Detroit, 31-26
Mon., Nov. 27 vs. Minnesota, 12-10
Sun., Dec. 10 vs. Detroit, 28-13
Bears player to watch
The 32-year-old Ohio State University Quarterback, Justin Fields, has had a good performance, being crucial for the team, looking to help and win, hoping to respond to the good moment he is currently having, looking to help his club, being the leader in Yards per Pass with 1810, with 13 touchdown passes.
Chicago Bears Injuries:
Name Pos Date of return Status
Equanimeous St. Brown WR Dec. 17 Questionable
Jaquan Brisker S Dec 17 Questionable
DJ Moore WR Dec 17 Questionable
Noah Sewell LB Dec. 17 Questionable
Yannick Ngakoue FROM 12 Feb. Injured reserve
Joe Reed WR Feb 12 Injured Reserve
Cleveland Browns Injuries:
Name Pos Date of return Status
Pierre Strong Jr. RB Dec 17 Questionable
Jerome Ford RB Dec 17 Questionable
Jordan Kunaszyk LB Dec. 17 Questionable
Kareem Hunt RB Dec. 17 Questionable
Juan Thornhill S Dec 17 Questionable
Ogbo Okoronkwo DE 17 Dec. In doubt
Grant Delpit S Jan 14 Injured Reserve
Dawand Jones OT Feb 12 Injured Reserve
Maurice Hurst II DT Feb 12 Injured reserve
Jedrick Wills Jr. OT Feb 12 Injured Reserve
Denzel Ward CB Dec 17 Questionable
Jordan Elliott DT Dec. 17 Questionable
Ethan Pocic C Dec 17 Questionable
Michael Woods II WR Feb 12 Out
Deshaun Watson QB Feb 12 Injured Reserve
Rodney McLeod S 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
Nick Chubb RB Feb 12 Injured Reserve
Jack Conklin OT Feb 12 Injured Reserve
Drew Forbes G Dec 17 Out
Jakeem Grant Sr. WR Feb 12 Injured Reserve
Jacob Phillips LB Feb 12 Injured Reserve
Isaiah Thomas DE Dec 17 In doubt
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Chicago Bears vs Cleveland Browns game, corresponding to the NFL. The meeting will take place at Cleveland Browns Stadium, at 12:00 p.m.