San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

Tune in here San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals in NFL
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals match in the NFL.
What time is San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals match for NFL?
This is the start time of the game San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals of December 17th, in several countries:
Mexico: 15:05 hours CDMX
Argentina: 17:05 hours
Chile: 17:05 hours
Colombia: 3:05 p.m.
Peru: 3:05 p.m.
USA: 4:05 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 3:05 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 5:05 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 4:05 p.m. ET
Spain: 23:05 hours
Where and how to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals live
The match will be broadcast on NBC, CBS, Fox, ABC, ESPN.
If you want to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals live, it will be streamed NFL Network.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
How are the 49ers doing?
In their last 5 games, the locals have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last games, their best result was 42-19 against the Philadelphia Eagles, having a streak of 5 wins, and 0 losses, one very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Sun., Nov. 12 vs. Jacksonville, 34-3
Sun., Nov. 19 vs. Tampa Bay, 27-14
Thu., Nov. 23 vs. Seattle, 31-13
Sun., Dec. 3 vs. Philadelphia 42-19
Sun., Dec. 10 vs. Seatlle 28-16
How are Cardinals doing?
In their last 5 games, the visitors have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last games, their best result was 24-10 against Pittsburgh, having a streak of 2 wins and 3 losses, a very little streak. favorable for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Sun., Nov. 5 vs. Cleveland, 27-0
Sun., Nov. 12 vs. Atlanta, 25-23
Sun., Nov. 19 vs. Houston, 21-16
Sun., Nov. 26 vs. Los Angeles, 37-14
Sun., Dec. 3 vs. Pittsburgh, 24-10
San Francisco 49ers player to watch
The 23-year-old Iowa State University Quarterback, Brock Purdy, has had a good performance, being crucial for the team, looking to help and win, hoping to respond to the good moment he is currently having, looking to help his club, being the leader in Passing Yards with 3,553, with 25 touchdown passes.
Cardinals player to watch
The 26-year-old quarterback of the University of Oklahoma, Kyler Murray, has had a good performance, being crucial for the team, looking to help and win, hoping to respond to the good moment he is currently having, looking to help his club , being the leader in Passing Yards with 864, with 3 touchdown passes.
Arizona Cardinals Injuries:
Name Pos Date of return Status
Emari Demercado RB Dec 17 Questionable
Michael Wilson WR Dec. 17 Questionable
Marquise Brown WR Dec. 17 Questionable
Antonio Hamilton Sr. CB Dec 17 Questionable
Kevin Strong DE 17 Dec. Questionable
Krys Barnes LB Dec 17 Questionable
Jalen Thompson S Dec 17 Questionable
Geoff Swaim TE Dec 17 Questionable
Blake Gillikin P Dec 17 Questionable
Bobby Price CB Dec 17 Injured Reserve
Starling Thomas V CB Dec 17 Questionable
Elijah Wilkinson OT Dec. 17 Injured Reserve
Kyzir White LB Feb 12 Injured Reserve
Leki Fotu DT Dec. 31 Injured reserve
Carlos Watkins DT Dec. 17 Injured reserve
L.J. Collier DE 17 Dec. Injured reserve
Kyler McMichael CB 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
Jon Gaines II W Feb 12 Injured Reserve
Pat Elflein G 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
Rashad Fenton CB 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
Marlon Mack RB Feb 12 Injured Reserve
San Francisco 49ers injuries:
Name Pos Date of return Status
Elijah Mitchell RB Dec. 17 Questionable
Aaron Banks G Dec 17 Questionable
Javon Hargrave DT Dec 17 Questionable
Charvarius Ward CB Dec 17 Questionable
Dre Greenlaw LB Dec 17 Questionable
Ross Dwelley TE Dec 17 Questionable
Spencer Burford OT Dec 17 Questionable
Arik Armstead DE 17 Dec. Questionable
Oren Burks LB Dec. 25 Out
Ray-Ray McCloud III WR Jan 7 Injured Reserve
George Odum S Jan 28 Injured reserve
Talanoa Hufanga S 12 Feb. Injured reserve
Nick Zakelj OT Feb 12 Injured Reserve
Drake Jackson DE Dec 25 Injured Reserve
Danny Gray WR Dec. 25 Injured Reserve
Cameron Latu TE 12 Feb. Injured reserve
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals game, corresponding to the NFL. The meeting will take place at State Farm Stadium, at 4:05 p.m.