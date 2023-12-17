Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Watch Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live Score Here
Don't miss a detail Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
PACKERS!
Buccaneers numbers!
The Bay Buccaneers lid perform a mixed performance of the season, qualifying in 22nd place in points marked per game, with an average of 20.2. In terms of total yards per game, they are in 25th place, registering 315.7 yards. The team's air strike is classified in 20th, with 225.7 yards per game, while the land game occupies the 29th position with an average of 90 yards. In possession, the buccaneers occupy the 23rd position, keeping the ball for an average of 29:10 minutes per game. an average of 20.8 points. However, in the category of total yards provided per game, they occupy the 27th position with 362.85 yards. The defense against the pass faces challenges, qualifying in 30th place, allowing 264.08 yards per game, while the terrestrial defense is in 10th place, giving an average of 98.77 yards. In terms of Sacks, they are in 10th place, with 37, and in interceptions, occupy the 13th position, registering 11 in the season. Oscillating performance highlights the need for improvements in some areas for buccaneers.
BUCCANEERS LEADERS!
Baker Mayfield leads the team in past yards, accumulating 2934 yards, while Mike Evans & Eacute; The main target, totaling 1020 yards received. Rachaad White stands out in the land game, leading with 745 yards, and Mike Evans & Eacute; Again a significant is in the game a & eacute; reo. Vita Vea & Eacute; The L & Iacute in Sacks, registering 5.5, with contributions Yaya Diaby, Antoine Winfield Jr., and Calijah Kancey. The intercepts are led by Antoine Winfield Jr., Carlton Davis III, Christian Izien and Dee Delaney, each with 2. In the department of Tackles, Antoine Winfield Jr. leads with 97, followed by lavon David, Ryan Neal and Devin White. The team demonstrates an equilibrium between the offensive and defensive phases, with V & aacute; Players contributing to the overall success.
Packet numbers!
The Green Bay Packers perform an average performance of the season, qualifying in 17th place at points marked per game, with an average of 21.5. In terms of total yards per game, they are in 19th place, registering 344.6 yards. The team's air strike is classified in 18th, with 238.3 yards per game, while the land game occupies the 19th position, with an average of 106.3 yards. In possession, the Packers occupy the 25th position, keeping the ball for an average of 28:58 minutes per game. an average of 20.5 points. In the category of total yards provided per game, they occupy the 19th position, with 342.08 yards. The defense against the pass is solid, classifying in 8th place, allowing only 200.23 yards per game, while the terrestrial defense is in 31st place, giving an average of 141.85 yards. In terms of Sacks, they are in 22nd place, with 29, and in interceptions, occupy the 29th position, registering only 6 in the season. Various performance indicates areas of improvement for packages in both phases of the game.
Packer leaders!
In the team, Jordan Love leads in past yards, accumulating 3084 yards, with Dantayvion Wicks receiving 14 passes. On the land, AJ Dillon leads with 574 yards, followed by Aaron Jones and Jordan Love. Jayden Reed is the main receiver, totaling 540 yards, followed by Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson. Defensively, Rashan Gary is featured with 9 Sacks, followed by Preston Smith and Kenny Clark. Rudy Ford leads in interceptions, adding 2, while Quay Walker, Rasul Douglas and Anthony Johnson Jr. contributed one each. Quay Walker is the leader in total tackles, registering 92, followed by Isaiah McDuffie and De'vandre Campbell. The team demonstrates a balanced performance in both phases of the game, with leaders highlighting both offensive and defensively.
How does the buccaneers arrive?
At NFC South, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints are tied with a record of 6 wins and 7 losses, each, resulting in a percentage of .462 wins for all three teams. This competitiveness highlights the fierce dispute over the domain of division. Meanwhile, Carolina Panthers faces challenging performance, recording only a victory in 13 games, reflecting a .077 success rate. The fight for supremacy at NFC South continues to attract the attention of fans, as teams seek to improve their positions in the classification and secure a place in playoffs. The balance between the three main teams promises an exciting final stretch of the season, with unpredictable unfolding that will shape the destination of the division.
How does the Packers arrive?
At NFC North, the Detroit team leads the division with a registration of 9 Vites and 4 losses, reaching a percentage of vit & oacute; MINNESOTA IS & AACUTE; secondly, with 7 Vit & Oacute; and 6 losses, maintaining a .538 success rate. Green Bay follows third, registering 6 Vit & Oacute; and 7 losses, with a percentage of .462. Meanwhile, Chicago is and aacute; in the last position of the division of the division, with 5 victims and 8 losses, resulting in a victory rate of .385. The fierce dispute at NFC North highlights the competitive equilibrium among the teams, with Detroit seeking to maintain their leadership and the others fighting for positions in playoffs.
The game will be played at Lambeau Field
The Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game will be played at Lambeau Field, with a capacity at 81.441 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NFL: Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live updates
My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.