Seattle Seahawks vs Philadelphia Eagles LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Seattle Seahawks vs Philadelphia Eagles live in Week 15 of the NFL regular season 2023, as well as the latest information from Lumen Field. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's live online minute-by-minute coverage.
Lumen Field
It is one of the noisiest stadiums in the NFL, home of the Seattle Mariners, has a capacity for 72 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on July 28, 2002, has been the scene of memorable games and will be the stadium where the first Monday Night Football between Seattle and Philadelphia will be played, undoubtedly one of the best games in this week 15 where much is at stake for both teams, the classification and to be able to stay alive in the 2023 NFL season.
Where and how to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Philadelphia Eagles online live NFL Week 15 2023
The Seattle Seahawks vs Philadelphia Eagles game will be televised on ESPN.
The Seattle Seahawks vs Philadelphia Eagles game can be tuned in from Star+ and DAZN streams.
Other games in NFL 2023 Week 15
Today, in addition to this game, the following games will be played: New England vs Kansas City, Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets, New Orleans vs New York Giants, Titans vs Houston, Green Bay vs Tampa Bay, Cleveland Browns vs Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons, Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams vs Commanders, Buffalo Bills vs Dallas Cowboys.
What time is the Seattle Seahawks vs Philadelphia Eagles game for Week 15 of the NFL 2023 Regular Season?
This is the kickoff time for the Seattle Seahawks vs Philadelphia Eagles on December 18, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:15 hours
Bolivia: 21:15 hours
Brazil: 21:15 hours
Chile: 9:15 p.m.
Colombia: 9:15 p.m.
Ecuador: 9:15 p.m.
Spain: 02:15 hours
United States: 8:15 p.m. PT and 9:15 p.m. ET
Mexico: 7:15 p.m.
Paraguay: 21:15 hours
Peru: 21:15 hours
Uruguay: 21:15 hours
Venezuela: 21:15 hours
Japan: 09:15 a.m.
India: 04:15 a.m.
Nigeria: 04:15 a.m.
South Africa: 04:15 a.m.
Australia: 10:15 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 02:15 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, and lists of inactive players who will not be considered for this Week 15 NFL game will not be released until a few hours before the game.
Background
The record is clearly leaning towards Seattle, as they have met 7 times, leaving a record of 7 games with a win for Seattle, while Eagles have not been able to win, tomorrow's game looks to be a very close game, but with Seattle as the favorite to win tomorrow.
How does Philadelphia Eagles arrive?
On the other hand, Philadelphia Eagles comes from an ugly 33-13 loss against Dallas Cowboys, a game that was a great learning experience to avoid making those mistakes in the playoffs, the Eagles are almost classified to the playoffs with a record of 10 games won and only 3 defeats in the whole season, they will look for a return to victory against a team like Seattle that is in need of victories, without a doubt we expect a game full of intensity, emotions and most importantly, many touchdowns, this is how the two teams arrive.
How does Seattle Seahawks arrive?
Seattle comes into this game with a record of 6 wins and 7 losses, this game comes with the obligation to get the win if they want to stay alive and with playoff aspirations, coming off a 28-16 loss to San Francisco, one of the top favorites to reach the Super Bowl, will seek to take advantage of playing at home and with their fans in one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL, this is how Seattle Seahawks arrive to Week 15 of the NFL, with one more addition of Monday Night Football.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Seattle Seahawks vs Philadelphia Eagles match, corresponding to Week 15 of the NFL 2023. The match will take place at Lumen Field, at 7:15 pm.