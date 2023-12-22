New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams in NFL
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams match in the NFL.
What time is New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams match for NFL?
This is the start time of the game New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams of December 21st, in several countries:
Mexico:19:15 hours CDMX
Argentina: 22:15 hours
Chile: 22:15 hours
Colombia: 20:15 hours
Peru: 8:15 p.m.
USA: 8:15pm ET
Ecuador: 8:15 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 22:15 hours
Paraguay: 21:15 hours
Spain: 03:15 hours
Where and how to watch New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams live
The match will be broadcast on NBC, CBS, Fox, ABC, ESPN.
If you want to watch New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams live, it will be streamed NFL Network.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Yards per carry
Rams: Kyren Williams is the team leader in yards per carry, having 186 carries and 953 yards on the ground.
Saints: Alvin Kamara leads the team in yards per carry with 161 carries and 630 yards on the ground.
How are the Saints doing?
The locals in their last 5 games have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last games, their best result was the 33-31 against Baltimore, having a streak of 2 wins, and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Sun, Nov. 12 vs Minnesota, 27-19
Sun., Nov. 26 vs. Atlanta, 24-15
Sun., Dec. 3 vs. Detroit, 33-28
Sun., Dec. 10 vs. Carolina, 28-6
Sun., Dec. 17 vs. New York, 24-6
How are the Rams doing?
The visitors in their last 5 games have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last games, their best result was the 37-14 against Arizona Cardinals, having a streak of 4 wins and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Sun. Nov. 19 vsSeattle, 17-16
Sun., Nov. 26 vs Arizona, 37-14
Sun. Dec. 3 vsCleveland, 36-19
Sun., Dec. 10 vs Baltimore, 37-31 TE
Sun., Dec. 17 vsWashington, 28-20
Player to watch for the Rams
University of Georgia Quarterback, 35 year old Matthew Stafford has been performing well, being crucial for Los Angeles Rams, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the leader in Yards per Pass with 3320 in total and with 21 touchdown passes so far this season.
New Orleans Player to Watch
Fresno State quarterback, 32 year old Derek Carr has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the leader in Yards per Pass with 3098, with 16 touchdown passes.
Los Angeles Rams Injuries:
Name Pos Date of return Status.
Rob Havenstein OT 21 Dec. Questionable
Joe Noteboom OT 21 Dec. Questionable
Ahkello Witherspoon CB 21 Dec. Questionable
Tre Tomlinson CB 21 Dec. Questionable
Hunter Long TE 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
Alex Ward LS 13 Jan. Injured Reserve
Duke Shelley CB 31 Dec. Injured reserve
Stetson Bennett QB 12 Feb. Out
Ronnie Rivers RB 21 Dec. Injured Reserve
New Orleans Saints Injuries:
Name Pos Date of return Status
Chris Olave WR 21 Dec. Questionable
Ryan Ramczyk OT 21 Dec. Questionable
Kendre Miller RB 21 Dec. Questionable
Isaiah Foskey DE 21 Dec. Questionable
Carl Granderson DE 21 Dec. Questionable
Cameron Jordan DE 21 Dec. Questionable
Marshon Lattimore CB 21 Dec. Injured Reserve
Lonnie Johnson Jr. CB 21 Dec. Questionable
Michael Thomas WR 31 Dec. Injured Reserve
Payton Turner DE 21 Dec. Injured Reserve
Nick Saldiveri OT 7 Jan. Injured Reserve
Malcolm Roach DE 7 Jan. Injured Reserve
Marcus Maye S 7 Jan. Injured reserve
Eno Benjamin RB 12 Feb. Injured Reserve
Andrew Dowell LB 12 Feb. Injured reserve
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams, corresponding to the NFL. The match will take place at SoFi Stadium, at 20:15 hours.