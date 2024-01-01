Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NFL Game

ADVERTISEMENT
PACKERS!
VIKING NUMBERS!
For the season, the Minnesota Vikings recorded an average of 20.9 points per game, ranking 21st in the rankings. place in this regard. Offensively, they gained prominence, ranking 10th in the rankings. place in total yards per game, with 368.1 yards. In the aerial game, they stood out in 3rd place. in place, with an average of 274.9 yards, while in the ground game, they ranked 27th, recording 93.1 yards per game. In terms of ball possession, they ranked 22nd; place, with 29:20 minutes per match. Defensively, they stood out, allowing an average of 19.9 points per game (10th place) and 320.87 total yards per game (13th place). In defense against passes, they ranked 17th; in place, allowing 225.47 yards per game, while in ground defense, they did well, ranking 9th in the rankings. place, giving up 95.40 yards per game. They recorded 42 sacks, ranking 12th in the world. place in this aspect, and 11 interceptions, placing 19th.
LEADERS OF THE VIKINGS!
On the passing front, Kirk Cousins led the way with 2331 yards, followed by Joshua Dobbs and Nick Mullens. In the ground game, Alexander Mattison led the way with 659 yards, while T.J. Hockenson stood out in receptions with 960 yards, followed closely by Jordan Addison and Justin Jefferson. The defense was led by Danielle Hunter, with an impressive 15.5 sacks, accompanied by DJ Wonnum. Byron Murphy Jr. led in interceptions with 3. In total tackles, Camryn Bynum led the way with 120, followed by Josh Metellus and Jordan Hicks. These numbers reflect the distribution of the team's performance in different areas of the game, highlighting both the offensive and defensive leaders and their contribution to the team.
PACKER NUMBERS!
The Green Bay Packers' season performance reflected an average of 22.2 points per game, placing them 11th in the world. in this regard. In terms of total yards per game, they ranked 19th in terms of total yards per game. place, with 347 yards. In the aerial game, they reached 18th place in the competition. in place, with an average of 240.1 yards, while in the ground game, also in 18th, they recorded 106.9 yards per game. As for the possession of the ball, they occupied the 25th; place, with 29:05 minutes per match. Defensively, they allowed an average of 22.1 points per game (17th place) and 352.87 total yards per game (23rd place). In defense against passes, they did better, ranking 13th, allowing 216.93 yards per game, however, in ground defense, they ranked 30th. place, giving up 135.93 yards per game. They recorded 36 sacks, ranking 22nd in the league. place in this aspect, but there is no data on interceptions.
PACKER LEADERS!
In the team's main indicators, Jordan Love led in passing yards, accumulating 3587 yards, while Dontayvion Wicks led in touchdowns, with 14. In the ground game, AJ Dillon led with 586 yards, followed by Aaron Jones with 425. In receptions, the team had 14 passing yards. es, Romeo Doubs led the way with 646 yards, followed by Jayden Reed with 592. On defense, Rashan Gary stood out with 9 sacks, followed by Preston Smith and Kenny Clark. Rudy Ford led in interceptions with 2. Quay Walker led in total tackles with 103, followed by Isaiah McDuffie and Rudy Ford. These statistical leaders demonstrate the diversity of talent and contributions in different aspects of the game to the team.
GAME STAGE!
Lambeau Field is This is the iconic home stadium of the Green Bay Packers football team, located in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Opened in 1957 and named in honor of Curly Lambeau, co-founder and first coach of the Packers, the stadium is one of the most popular stadiums in the world. It is revered for its history and unique atmosphere. É It is a sacred site for NFL fans and known for hosting legendary NFL games, including the playoffs and the famous "Ice Bowl" 1967, played in extremely cold conditions. The stadium's current capacity exceeds 80,000 spectators, offering an unparalleled experience during games, especially given the tradition of the "Lambeau Leap", in which players jump into the stands after scoring a touchdown. With an aura of tradition and passion for American football, Lambeau Field represents the historical essence and devotion of the Packers and their fans.
SITUATION IN THE CLASSIFICATION!
In the NFC North, Detroit led with an impressive season of 11 wins and 4 losses, consolidating itself with a win rate of .733. Minnesota and Green Bay tied with 7 wins and 8 losses each, maintaining a .467 rating. Chicago was slightly behind, with 6 wins and 9 losses, recording a winning percentage of .400. The competition was fierce, but Detroit stood out as a leader. This result highlights the intensity and unpredictability of the league, where any team can stand out in one season.
The game will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium
The Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings game will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium, with a capacity at 73.000 people.
