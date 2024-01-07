Los Ángeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL 2024 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Los Angeles vs Kansas City Live Score
How to watch Chargers vs Chiefs Live in TV channel in USA
USA Time: 16:25 a.m ET
USA TV channel (English): [CBS]
USA TV channel (Spanish): [NFL Game Pass]]
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
History Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs
In their most recent meeting, Kansas defeated the Chargers 31-17 at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023.
Absence Report / Kansas City Chiefs
Donovan Smith (OT). Nick Bolton (LB), Trent McDuffie (CB) and Mike Danna (DE).
Absence Report / Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Hollins (LB), Tanner Muse (LB), Zion Johnson (G), Joey Bosa (LB) and Tuli Tuipulotu LB.
Key player of Chiefs
Blaine knows that this is a great opportunity and above all, it is to prepare for the playoffs, a definitive instance in which they cannot fail.
In this campaign, he only saw action against the Chicago Bears, a game in which he had 5 pass attempts and 31 accumulated yards.
Key player of Chargers
How are the Kansas City Chiefs doing?
They are currently first in the AFC West, as a result of 10 wins and 6 losses, obtaining a percentage of .625, being a campaign where they did not dominate completely as the previous ones, although this did not prevent their qualification as first in their division.
An important loss will be that of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as he will not be present due to decisions made by head coach Andy Read, who announced in a press conference that some starting players will not see action in the last week of the regular season, since they have already secured the AFC West crown and their position is not at risk in case of a loss.
This game will serve as a tremendous opportunity for some of the young players who are on injured reserve, as it means experience.
How are the Los Angeles Chargers doing?
It is a fact that the Chargers will look quite different compared to the Week 7 game, when they lost 31-17 in Kansas, however, they will still be the Chiefs with all their losses.
Of their last 5 meetings, they have 4 losses (Denver, Buffalo, Las Vegas and Denver), their only victory was against the New England Patriots.
With only 5 wins and 11 losses, Los Angeles are last in the AFC West and are the second worst team in the American Football League (tied with the Titans), only ahead of the Patriots.
The match will be played at the SoFi Stadium
This venue was inaugurated in the midst of the pandemic in 2020 and since then, it has been one of the most amazing sports and entertainment venues in the world.
It is located in Inglewood, California, United States.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Week 18 of the NFL 2024 match: Chargers vs Chiefs Live Updates!
The 2023 regular season is coming to an end and this Sunday we have a direct duel in the West division. The Chargers are looking to close their season in a dignified way at home against the Chiefs, who after a season with ups and downs, are in the postseason.
The 2023 regular season is coming to an end and this Sunday we have a direct duel in the West division. The Chargers are looking to close their season in a dignified way at home against the Chiefs, who after a season with ups and downs, are in the postseason. Do not miss a detail of the match Chargers vs Chiefs live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.