Los Ángeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL 2024 Match
Photo: NFL

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
4:25 AMan hour ago

Follow here Los Angeles vs Kansas City Live Score

 

The 2023 regular season is coming to an end and this Sunday we have a direct duel in the West division. The Chargers are looking to close their season in a dignified way at home against the Chiefs, who after a season with ups and downs, are in the postseason. Do not miss a detail of the match Chargers vs Chiefs live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

4:20 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Chargers vs Chiefs Live in TV channel in USA

USA Date: [7th, january, 2024]

USA Time: 16:25 a.m ET

USA TV channel (English): [CBS]

USA TV channel (Spanish): [NFL Game Pass]]

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

4:15 AM2 hours ago

History Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs

The matchup between Los Angeles and Kansas City has occurred 127 times (1 postseason game), where the Chargers have won in 58 games and Chiefs in 68, tying only once. 

In their most recent meeting, Kansas defeated the Chargers 31-17 at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023.

4:10 AM2 hours ago

Absence Report / Kansas City Chiefs

These are the players who are part of the injured list:

Donovan Smith (OT). Nick Bolton (LB), Trent McDuffie (CB) and Mike Danna (DE).

4:05 AM2 hours ago

Absence Report / Los Angeles Chargers

These are the players who are part of the injured list:

Justin Hollins (LB), Tanner Muse (LB), Zion Johnson (G), Joey Bosa (LB) and Tuli Tuipulotu LB.

4:00 AM2 hours ago

Key player of Chiefs

Gabbert will take the field as the starter on Sunday for the first time since Week 17 of the 2018 season, when he was a part of the Tennessee Titans. The 34-year-old quarterback has had a total of 48 career starts, throwing for 9,333 yards and 51 touchdowns. 

Blaine knows that this is a great opportunity and above all, it is to prepare for the playoffs, a definitive instance in which they cannot fail.

In this campaign, he only saw action against the Chicago Bears, a game in which he had 5 pass attempts and 31 accumulated yards.

 

3:55 AM2 hours ago

Key player of Chargers

It will be the last chance for many players to show their quality inside the gridiron, one of them is Easton Stick. The quarterback is preparing for his fourth career NFL start. Stick is 83-of-127 passing (65.5 percent) for a total of 871 yards, three touchdown passes, one touchdown on the ground and one interception as a starter this season.

 

3:50 AM2 hours ago

How are the Kansas City Chiefs doing?

The Chiefs finished the season as the third best team in the American Conference, only behind the Baltimore Ravens (AFC North champions) and the Miami Dolphins (AFC East winner).

They are currently first in the AFC West, as a result of 10 wins and 6 losses, obtaining a percentage of .625, being a campaign where they did not dominate completely as the previous ones, although this did not prevent their qualification as first in their division. 

An important loss will be that of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as he will not be present due to decisions made by head coach Andy Read, who announced in a press conference that some starting players will not see action in the last week of the regular season, since they have already secured the AFC West crown and their position is not at risk in case of a loss. 

This game will serve as a tremendous opportunity for some of the young players who are on injured reserve, as it means experience.

3:45 AM2 hours ago

How are the Los Angeles Chargers doing?

Although a playoff ticket is not at stake in this game, it is extremely important for the Chargers to end their season on a good note. 

It is a fact that the Chargers will look quite different compared to the Week 7 game, when they lost 31-17 in Kansas, however, they will still be the Chiefs with all their losses.

Of their last 5 meetings, they have 4 losses (Denver, Buffalo, Las Vegas and Denver), their only victory was against the New England Patriots. 

With only 5 wins and 11 losses, Los Angeles are last in the AFC West and are the second worst team in the American Football League (tied with the Titans), only ahead of the Patriots.

3:40 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the SoFi Stadium

The home of the Los Angeles Chargers, a palace that cost approximately 5 billion dollars, has a capacity for more than 70,000 seated spectators, although it could be expanded to almost 100,000. 

This venue was inaugurated in the midst of the pandemic in 2020 and since then, it has been one of the most amazing sports and entertainment venues in the world. 

It is located in Inglewood, California, United States.

3:35 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Week 18 of the NFL 2024 match: Chargers vs Chiefs Live Updates!

My name is Marco García and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. 

The 2023 regular season is coming to an end and this Sunday we have a direct duel in the West division. The Chargers are looking to close their season in a dignified way at home against the Chiefs, who after a season with ups and downs, are in the postseason.

 

VAVEL Logo