Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NFL Game

Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears
Photo: Disclosure/Green Bay Packers

Live Commentary
PACKERS!

BEARS NUMBERS!

The Chicago Bears' performance this season reveals a strong ground game, ranking 2nd in the rankings. in rushing yards per game, with an average of 145.3. However, its air production is falling. on 28º place, with just 204.6 yards per game, contributing to an average points scored of 21.9, ranking them 16th in the world. in this aspect. Surprisingly, they have the second best possession time per game, with 32:10, showing efficiency in controlling the clock.

Defensively, the Bears allow an average of 22.6 points per game (20th), with a particular highlight in their ground defense, ranking as the best in the league by allowing just 84 ground yards per game. However, its air defense is weak. on 21º place, giving up 233.44 yards per game.

Despite leading in interceptions (1st, with 22), the Bears face difficulties in generating pressure on the opposing quarterback, recording just 29 sacks, ranking 30th in the rankings. position in this regard. Overall, the team excels in controlling the ground game, but needs to improve its offensive production in the air and generate more defensive pressure to achieve greater consistency.

BEAR LEADERS!

For the season, Justin Fields led the offense with 2,414 passing yards, while Tyson Bagent contributed 859 yards and Nathan Peterman recorded no passing yards. In rushes, Fields also led the team, accumulating 630 yards, followed by Khalil Herbert with 583, D'Onta Foreman with 425 and Roschon Johnson with 332. DJ Moore led in receptions, totaling 1,300 yards, followed by Cole Kmet with 678, Darnell Mooney with 414 and Roschon Johnson with 209.

Defensively, Montez Sweat led in sacks, reaching 6, followed by Justin Jones with 4.5, Yannick Ngakoue with 4 and T.J. Edwards with 2.5. In interceptions, Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson and Tremaine Edmunds tied with 4 each, while T.J. Edwards contributed 3. T.J. Edwards led in total tackles, recording 143, followed by Tremaine Edmunds with 103, Jaquan Brisker with 97 and Tyrique Stevenson with 77 tackles. These leaders were fundamental to the team’s performance and balance throughout the season.

PACKER NUMBERS!

The Green Bay Packers' performance in the current season shows a consistent offense, ranking 11th overall. in points scored per game, with an average of 22.9. They maintain a decent position in total yards per game (13th, with 354.7), highlighted by a moderate aerial game (17th, 243.4 yards per game) and an average ground game (15th; , 111.3 yards per game). However, control of possession time is subject to change. in 19th, with 29:36 per game.

Defensively, the team does well in points given up per game (14%, at 21.3), but faces more challenges in total yards given up (21%, 344 per game), especially against runs (28%, 131.63 yards per game). Despite having a solid performance in passes given up per game (11%, 212.38), the team is still struggling. in 30º place in interceptions (7).

The Packers have recorded 40 sacks on the season, placing them 19th in sacks this season. place in this regard. While their defense has strengths such as their ability to stop passes, they struggle to stop runs and generate interceptions.

PACKER LEADERS!

For the season, Jordan Love led the team's offense, racking up 3,843 passing yards, while Sean Clifford contributed 37 touchdowns. In the ground game, AJ Dillon led the way with 613 yards, followed by Aaron Jones with 545 and Jordan Love with 248 rushing yards. In receptions, Jayden Reed stood out with 681 yards, followed closely by Romeo Doubs with 674, and Dontayvion Wicks with 520. Defensively, Rashan Gary led in sacks, accumulating 9 throughout the season, followed by Preston Smith with 8 and Kenny Clark with 6.5. In interceptions, Rudy Ford led the way with 2, while Quay Walker, Keisean Nixon and Anthony Johnson Jr. contributed one each. Quay Walker also led in total tackles, recording 109, followed by Isaiah McDuffie with 82, Keisean Nixon with 75 and Jonathan Owens with 69 tackles. These leaders were essential to the team’s performance throughout the season.
GAME STAGE!

Lambeau Field is An American football icon, located in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Opened in 1957 and named in honor of Curly Lambeau, one of the founders of the Green Bay Packers, it is a 19th-century hotel. much more than a stadium. With a capacity for more than 80,000 spectators, it is It is home to the legendary Packers team and has witnessed historic sporting moments. Its freezing climate in winter, where fans gather to support their team, is great. essential part of your identity. The unique atmosphere, with the tradition of the "Lambeau Leap" - where players jump into the crowd after scoring a touchdown - makes the stadium even more special. Its structure has undergone renovations over the years, maintaining its essence and adapting to modern demands. Lambeau Field is It is a sacred temple for American football fans, a place that not only bears witness to the sport but also embodies the passion and history surrounding the Green Bay Packers.
SITUATION IN THE CLASSIFICATION!

In the NFC North season, Detroit led the way with an impressive record of 11 wins and 5 losses, achieving a .688 mark in winning percentage. Meanwhile, Green Bay, Minnesota and Chicago finished tied with an 8-8 record, hitting .500. Both Minnesota and Chicago finished with 7 wins and 9 losses, resulting in a .438 winning percentage for each team. This balance left the division highly competitive, with several teams fighting for leadership. Detroit stood out, but the margin between the teams was narrow, highlighting how competitive the season was in the NFC North.
The game will be played at Lambeau Field

The Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears game will be played at Lambeau Field, with a capacity at 81.441 people.
