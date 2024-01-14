Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2024 NFL Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of the Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys live corresponding to the 2024 NFL Playoffs, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from AT&T Stadium.
Where and how to watch Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys online and live from the 2024 NFL Playoffs?
This is the start time of the Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys game in various countries:
Argentina: 6:30 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 5:30 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Brazil: 6:30 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Chile: 6:30 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Colombia: 4:30 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 4:30 p.m. on NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 4:30 p.m. on Fox Sports
Spain: 10:30 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Mexico: 3:30 p.m. on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 6:30 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Peru: 4:30 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 6:30 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 5:30 p.m. on NFL League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Packers absences!
Jordan Love, player to watch!
The Packers quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of continuing his development in the NFL and seeking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. The Green Bay quarterback is the team's offensive leader. His numbers for the season are 1,263 yards in completed passes through the air, 10 touchdown passes and 7 interceptions with which he has achieved 2 victories. The game against the Vikings will be a great test to begin to show some of the changes that the Packers offense will have. The quarterback's connection with AJ Dillon will be essential to have a good season.
How does the Packers arrive?
The Green Bay team continues this season in the American Conference, after a bad season in 2022 by being left out of the NFL playoffs. The Packers had a poor regular season with a record of 8 wins and 9 losses to finish in tenth place in the National Conference. One of the topics that was discussed the most with the Packers was the change of starting quarterback and, after the departure of Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love was chosen to be the new leader of the team's offense and ensure that the squad manages to meet all requirements. the objectives set and exceed the established expectations. Some interesting players on this team are Jordan Love, AJ Dillon, Romeo Doubs, Quay Walker, Rudy Ford, and Anders Carlson. The Packers did not have a comfortable start to the season visiting the Bears but it was followed by a pair of losses against the Lions at home and against the Raiders on the road, so the team's offensive chemistry should be something to focus on in the future. next games to be able to aspire to get into the playoffs and fight for the NFL title.
Cowboys absences!
Dak Prescott, player to watch!
The Cowboys quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of continuing his development in the NFL and seeking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. The Dallas quarterback is the team's offensive leader. His numbers this season are 3,505 yards in completed passes through the air, 28 touchdown passes and 6 interceptions with which he achieved 10 victories. The game against the Bills will be a great test to begin to show part of what this team is capable of doing in search of getting to the Super Bowl. The quarterback's connection with CeeDee Lamb will be essential to having a good season.
How does the Cowboys get there?
The Dallas team started a new season in the National Conference, after a good season in 2022 where they made the Playoffs but did not advance from the first round when they fell to the Giants. The Cowboys had a good regular season with a record of 12 wins and 5 losses to finish in fourth place in the conference. One of the issues that was most discussed with the Cowboys was Kirk Cousins' lack of options on offense in decisive moments and this was why the squad sought to renew the offense to try to get him better options to make passes. Some interesting players on this team are Dak Prescott, Tony Pollard, CeeDee Lamb, Damone Clark, DaRon Bland, and Brandon Aubrey. The Cowboys have had a very good start to the season with 5 consecutive victories against the Eagles, Commanders, Panthers and others, even placing the team as one of the great candidates for the title and they hope that this will generate the positive effect they need to achieve a positive streak and be able to aspire to get to the Super Bowl.
Where is the game?
The AT&T Stadium located in the city of Dallas will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue the 2023 NFL regular season in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 80,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2009.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match between Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys live, corresponding to the 2024 NFL Playoffs duel. The match will take place at AT&T Stadium, at 4:30 p.m.