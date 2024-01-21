ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers match for NFL Playoffs Match 2024?
This is the start time of the game Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers of January 20th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:15 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Bolivia: 8:15 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Brazil: 9:15 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Chile: 9:15 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Colombia: 7:15 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Ecuador: 7:15 PM on NFL Gamepass.
United States (ET): 8:15 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Spain: 2:15 AM on NFL Gamepass.
Mexico: 6:15 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Paraguay: 8:15 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Peru: 7:15 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Uruguay: 9:15 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Injury report (Green Bay Packers)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Kingsley Enagbare (out), AJ Dillon (questionable) and Jaire Alexander (questionable).
Injury report (San Francisco 49ers)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
George Odum (IR), Clelin Ferrell (out), Danny Gray (IR) and Dre Greenlaw (questionable).
Green Bay Packers Players to Watch
There are three Green Bay Packers players that we should keep an eye on and who have a very important role on the team. Quarterback Jordan Love (#10), the 25-year-old is one of the best players at his position in the NFL and should lead the team's offense with his experience. Another player is Jayden Reed (#11) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he was the team's most outstanding runner. He will be very important for Saturday's game because of his experience and he will have to lead the Green Bay Packers offense. Finally, linebacker Quay Walker (#7) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team this season in total tackles and should lead the team's defense.
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers finished the regular phase of the 2023-2024 NFL tournament well, achieving second position in the NFC North with 9 games won, 0 tied and 8 lost. Their goal this season is to win this game to get a ticket to the next phase of the postseason. The Green Bay Packers' objective for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to their goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on January 14, 2024 and resulted in a 48-32 victory against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium and they won the wild card round. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
San Francisco 49ers Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the San Francisco 49ers offensive and defensive attack. 24-year-old quarterback Brock Purdy (#13) is a standout player on the team and one of the best at his position. He will be very important for Saturday's game because of his experience and he will have to lead the San Francisco 49ers offense. Another player is Brandon Aiyuk (#11) and he plays the wide receiver position. This season he has had the most receiving yards and scored several touchdowns for his team. Finally, Linebacker Fred Warner (#54) who is a very important player on defense. He leads the team on the season in total tackles and is one of the best in the league at his position.
San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco football team finished the 2023-2024 regular season of the NFL (National Football League), taking first place in the NFC West with 12 games won, 0 tied and 5 lost. The San Francisco 49ers are looking to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Their last game was on January 7, 2024 and resulted in a 21-20 loss against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, giving them another loss in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Levi's Stadium is located in the city of California, United States. It will host this game, has a capacity of 72,864 spectators and is the home of the San Francisco 49ers of the National Football League. It was inaugurated on April 19, 2011 and cost 1.3 billion dollars to build.