The Best To Ever Do It:

In Kansas City's AFC Championship Game versus Baltimore, Travis Kelce made history.

The Chiefs were playing in their sixth straight AFC title game at M&T Bank Stadium against the top-seeded Ravens.

Before the AFC championship game, Kelce had the second-highest number of postseason catches in NFL history—145—behind only Jerry Rice, who retired in 2002 with 151.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the football during the first half of the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

To surpass Rice's 22-year record, he needed to make six catches and to get past the Hall of Famer, he needed seven.

Following a brief three-and-out, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offence took the field intending to start quickly.

With two short-yardage passes, Mahomes found his go-to weapon to move Kansas forward down the field.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Miami Dolphins at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

Mahomes connected with Kelce for a 19-yard touchdown pass with barely 7 minutes remaining in the first quarter, moving Kelce one yard closer to Rice's record.

The Chiefs scored on their opening possession of the game, and it was his third touchdown in his previous two postseason appearances.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball against Eli Apple #33 of the Miami Dolphins during the second half in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

As the player with the most touchdowns in the history of AFC Championship games, it was also his sixth score in his previous six AFC title appearances.

In the second quarter, Kelce quickly surpassed Rice's record by catching his seventh reception of the contest and his 152nd in playoff games.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) rises for a catch during a game between the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs on December 17, 2023, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In terms of postseason receiving yards (1,694) and postseason receiving touchdowns (18), the sensational tight end is surpassed only by Rice. Over his career, Rice finished with 2,245 yards and 22 touchdowns in the postseason.

With another strong season or two with the Chiefs, Kelce may claim every NFL playoff receiving record. He won't break the yardage record, and he probably won't break the touchdowns record either.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs the ball after a catch during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

Travis got into a heated argument with Ravens kicker Jason Tucker before to the game.

Video of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Ravens kicker Justin Tucker fighting went viral after Tucker warmed up too near to quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on in the first half against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 03, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Tucker appeared to be stretching for the game before it started and was in the same vicinity as the Chiefs duo.

Tucker was warned by Kelce that he needed to leave, but the Ravens player refused to back down and remained steadfast, grinning.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

The ball and helmet belonging to Tucker were on the ground next to the end zone, where Mahomes was rehearsing, when an enraged Kelce kicked them away.