The Best To Ever Do It:
In Kansas City's AFC Championship Game versus Baltimore, Travis Kelce made history.
The Chiefs were playing in their sixth straight AFC title game at M&T Bank Stadium against the top-seeded Ravens.
Before the AFC championship game, Kelce had the second-highest number of postseason catches in NFL history—145—behind only Jerry Rice, who retired in 2002 with 151.
To surpass Rice's 22-year record, he needed to make six catches and to get past the Hall of Famer, he needed seven.
Following a brief three-and-out, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offence took the field intending to start quickly.
With two short-yardage passes, Mahomes found his go-to weapon to move Kansas forward down the field.
Mahomes connected with Kelce for a 19-yard touchdown pass with barely 7 minutes remaining in the first quarter, moving Kelce one yard closer to Rice's record.
The Chiefs scored on their opening possession of the game, and it was his third touchdown in his previous two postseason appearances.
As the player with the most touchdowns in the history of AFC Championship games, it was also his sixth score in his previous six AFC title appearances.
In the second quarter, Kelce quickly surpassed Rice's record by catching his seventh reception of the contest and his 152nd in playoff games.
In terms of postseason receiving yards (1,694) and postseason receiving touchdowns (18), the sensational tight end is surpassed only by Rice. Over his career, Rice finished with 2,245 yards and 22 touchdowns in the postseason.
With another strong season or two with the Chiefs, Kelce may claim every NFL playoff receiving record. He won't break the yardage record, and he probably won't break the touchdowns record either.
Travis got into a heated argument with Ravens kicker Jason Tucker before to the game.
Video of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Ravens kicker Justin Tucker fighting went viral after Tucker warmed up too near to quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Tucker appeared to be stretching for the game before it started and was in the same vicinity as the Chiefs duo.
Tucker was warned by Kelce that he needed to leave, but the Ravens player refused to back down and remained steadfast, grinning.
The ball and helmet belonging to Tucker were on the ground next to the end zone, where Mahomes was rehearsing, when an enraged Kelce kicked them away.