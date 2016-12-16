Score Buffalo Bills 25-31 Seattle Seahawks in 2016 NFL

This is Ben Rosener signing off, see you all next time.

On the other side of the ball, Buffalo's backfield led the way. Tyrod Taylor accounted for 289 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception. LeSean racked up 85 yards on 21 carries, while also contributing four catches for 35 yards. The Bills will a the team's bye next week.

In terms of standouts for the Seahawks, Jimmy Graham and Russell Wilson led the way. Seattle's passing game needed a big game after the team struggled in recent weeks. It is safe to say that the team got it. Graham made eight catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Wilson accounted for 282 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Seahawks will hit the road next week to face the New England Patriots.

4th Quarter (0:00): The game ends as Seattle comes away with the win.

4th Quarter (0:13): Tyrod Taylor throws an incompletion late in the game in the endzone on fourth down.

4th Quarter (1:44): Bobby Wagner makes a sack to bring up third down and 21.

4th Quarter (2:41): Damontre Moore makes a stop for the Seahawks in the backfield. Second and 11 now.

4th Quarter (2:41): Jon Ryan unleashes a 62-yard punt from his own endzone to push the Bills back.

4th Quarter (2:53): Wilson is sacked on third down as Buffalo looks to get the ball back.

4th Quarter (3:07): Seattle takes over.

4th Quarter (4:58): Kelcie McCray brings down McCoy in the backfield to set up third and long.

4th Quarter (6:12): On a key third and one, the Bills pick up the first down.

4th Quarter (8:52): Walter Powell comes up just short of a first down on a second-down pass play.

4th Quarter (9:54): Jermaine Kearse just misses bringing down a touchdown catch, but the Hawks settle for a field goal to push the lead to six.

4th Quarter (11:53): A pass-interference penalty on an attempted pass to Doug Baldwin sees Seattle move the ball up the field.

4th Quarter (13:05): There's Jimmy Graham again. Russell Wilson connects with the tight end for another first down.

4th Quarter (14:26): The Bills go for two and convert on a run by Taylor. Three-point game.

4th Quarter (14:33): Mike Gillislee runs it in for a touchdown as the Bills cut into the lead.

4th Quarter (14:41): Woods is knocked out of bounds at the one-yard line.

3rd Quarter (0:00): The third quarter ends with a penalty for 12 men in the huddle on Buffalo.

3rd Quarter (0:55): Taylor can't find anyone, before nearly taking a sack. The quarterback throws it out to McCoy who picks up a first down.

3rd Quarter (3:40): A penalty on wide reciever Robert Woods moves the ball back for Buffalo.

3rd Quarter (4:57): LeSean McCoy carries the ball for 12 yards and a first down to give Buffalo a fresh set of downs.

3rd Quarter (6:45): After a number of positive plays, Wilson is sacked on third down. Jon Ryan punts.

3rd Quarter (9:05): Russell Wilson brings it down and runs for a first down to move the chains.

3rd Quarter (10:18): Tyrod Tayler overthrows his reciever as Richard Sherman comes away with an interception. The cornerback returns it 31 yards to give the Seahawks the ball.

3rd Quarter (13:45): Seattle nearly forces a punt on Buffalo's first possesion, but the Bills are just able to move the sticks on third down.

3rd Quarter (15:00): The second half begins.

On the other side of the ball, Buffalo has looked solid on offense. The team has scored 17 points in Seattle, which is an impressive feat for an entire game, let alone a first half. The Bills simply need to keep the Hawks off the board on offense.

Seattle has been excellent so far in the first half on offense. After struggling due to injuries in past weeks, Russell Wilson has thrived tonight. The quarterback has 229 passing yards and two touchdowns, both to Jimmy Graham. Graham's touchdown catches were both of the one-handed variety.

2nd Quarter (0:00): After a series of penalties, Buffalo misses a field goal.

2nd Quarter (0:20): Taylor connects with Robert Woods for 29 yards to give Buffalo a shot with 20 seconds left.

2nd Quarter (1:35): Seattle comes up with another touchdown through the air, to (you guessed it) Jimmy Graham. 28-17 after the PAT.

2nd Quarter (1:35): Wilson connects with Graham again.

2nd Quarter (2:00): Graham makes another impact, making a catch for a first down. The tight end then proceeded to literally hurdle a defender after the catch. Jumped right over him.

2nd Quarter (3:09): Avril just misses a safety as Taylor throws it away.

2nd Quarter (4:33): Christine Michael runs it in to put Seattle up 20-17. PAT is good as the Seahawks go up 21-17.

2nd Quarter (4:33): Wilson looks for Doug Baldwin on a deep ball, but a pass-interference penalty gives Seattle the ball near the endzone.

2nd Quarter (6:11): The officials decide that Lockett did step out of bounds. Seattle takes over at the 40-yard line.

2nd Quarter (6:29): Tyler Lockett turns in an electrifying punt return, taking back the kick 44 yards to give Seattle some excellent field position. Buffalo challenges as Lockett was seemingly very close to stepping out of bounds at one point.

2nd Quarter (6:29): Third and four now for the Bills as Cliff Avril just missed bringing him down on the previous play.

2nd Quarter (7:32): Jerry Hughes sacks Wilson to force a punt.

2nd Quarter (9:17): Jimmy Graham hauls in another catch, this one going for 17 yards as Seattle takes over.

2nd Quarter (9:32): The field goal is good.

2nd Quarter (9:43): Frank Clark sacks Taylor on third and goal to force a field goal try.

2nd Quarter (9:43): McCoy just misses a touchdown catch as the Hawks force him out at the one yard line. Third and goal now.

2nd Quarter (10:00): Buffalo takes a timeout.

2nd Quarter (13:25): After a couple cuts, LeSean McCoy is stopped at the line to bring up third down.

2nd Quarter (14:54): Wilson and Graham connect again, this time for an over-the-shoulder touchdown grab. Seattle ties the game again. 14-14.

1st Quarter (0:00): The first quarter ends as Wilson connects with tight end Jimmy Graham for 13 yards.

1st Quarter (1:06): Tyler Lockett takes an end-around for 13 yards and a first down.

1st Quarter (2:21): Justin Hunter hauls in a short score to give the Bills the lead. 14-7 is your score now.

1st Quarter (4:52): Buffalo's quarterback just misses a first down on a run play. Third and one now.

1st Quarter (6:11): Taylor just misses a long touchdown as he overthrows his reciever.

1st Quarter (8:44): Buffalo continues to drve the ball.

1st Quarter (10:11): Seattle linebacker Brock Coyle brings down Taylor in the backfield.

1st Quarter (12:21): Wilson comes right back with a rushing touchdown of his own to put Seattle on the board. Plenty of scoring early. 7-7 already.

1st Quarter (12:41): Russell Wilson connects with Doug Baldwin for a 50-yard completion to bring the Seahawks just yards away from the end zone.

1st Quarter (13:25): Tyler Lockett gets Seattle back into the game with a 43-yard kick return.

1st Quarter (13:32): The PAT is good. 7-0 Buffalo.

1st Quarter (13:36): After a three and out, the Bills block Seattle's punt. Tyrod Taylor runs it in on the next play to give the visitors an early lead.

1st Quarter (15:00): Buffalo kicks off as the first quarter begins.

Kickoff for the game is set for 8:30 PM eastern time.

The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN as part of the network’s Monday Night Football coverage.

Return of Percy Harvin: While the Seattle Seahawks don’t feature any former Buffalo players on their active roster, the Bills do employ one prominent ex-Seahawk. Percy Harvin recently returned to the Bills, and makes his return to the Pacific Northwest. Harvin previously spent the 2013 season and part of the 2014 campaign with Seattle. All told, he caught 23 passes on 27 targets for 150 yards and ran the ball 11 times for 92 yards in the regular season as a member of the Seahawks. The Hawks relinquished three draft selections, including a 2013 first-round draft choice, and a third-round pick in the 2014 draft, to acquire Harvin. After failing to stick in Seattle, Harvin was deal to the New York Jets for a sixth-round pick that was later traded as part of the deal to acquire the pick used on Tyler Lockett.

Previous Meeting: The last time the two teams met, Seattle won in dominating fashion, blowing out the Bills by a final score of 50-17 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. Russell Wilson accounted for 205 passing yards and a touchdown during the game, while completing 14 of 23 passes. Seattle’s quarterback also found the endzone three times on the ground en route to rushing for 92 yards on nine carries. The game, which took place back in mid-December of 2012, featured the likes of Robert Turbin, Michael Robinson, Tashard Choice and Tyler Thigpen.

Last Game for Seattle: On the other side of the field, the Seattle Seahawks are coming off a difficult road loss to the New Orleans Saints. Despite not playing the team’s best football, Seattle had a chance to win on the last play, but the Hawks ultimately couldn’t convert on an attempted touchdown pass. The Seahawks ended up losing 25-20 in a game that saw Russell Wilson fail to throw a touchdown pass and Christine Michael run for only 40 yards. In other words, the Seahawks will be looking to bounce back against the Bills.

Last Game for Buffalo: Seattle's opponent is coming off a two-game losing streak that has dropped the team back to .500. The Bills originally started 0-2, before a four-game win streak that included victories over Arizona and New England, put them back in the playoff picture. The team’s most recent loss came at the hands of the same Patriots as Tom Brady accounted for 315 yards and four touchdowns. Buffalo’s own quarterback, Tyrod Taylor, managed just 183 yards through the air while completing 19 of 38 passes. New England would go on to win by a final score of 41-25, with Rob Gronkowski and Chris Hogan both accounting for at least 90 yards and a touchdown each. Buffalo’s leading receiver, Walter Powell, accumulated just 59 yards on three catches.

AFC East Opponent: Monday’s game marks the third time the Seattle Seahawks will be playing a team from the AFC East division. The Hawks already won against the Miami Dolphins at home in Week 1 and beat the New York Jets on the road in Week 4. Seattle will match up against the fourth team in the division, the New England Patriots, on the road in Week 10.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 PM Eastern Time.

Hello all and welcome to this week’s VAVEL USA LIVE coverage of the NFL regular season matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Buffalo Bills. My name is Ben Rosener, and I’ll be providing minute-to-minute updates, commentary, and results of the game. Kickoff is scheduled for Monday evening, 8:30 PM Eastern Time at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.