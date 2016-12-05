Buffalo Bills blow 21-point lead in loss to Oakland Raiders

The Buffalo Bills traveled across the country for the second time this season to take on the Oakland Raiders. The Raiders are red hot this season with a 9-2 record going into the game against the Bills. Buffalo remained in the hunt after a win against Jacksonville the week before.

Oakland started the game on offense with a huge 51-yard pass play but an offside penalty called it back. Oakland was then forced to punt.

Fast Offensive Start

Buffalo's first offensive series started out strong with two pass plays to Sammy Watkins and LeSean McCoy. Justin Hunter also added a big reception after bobbling the pass initially. Despite the strong start, the Bills had to settle for a 27-yard Dan Carpenter field goal. It put the Bills up 3 - 0 midway through the first.

Back on offense, Latavius Murray started off with big 22-yard run. David Carr added a 26-yard pass to Mycal Rivera to push the Raiders down the field. Despite the quick start and a Jerry Hughes penalty, the Bills defense was able to hold the Raiders to a Sebastian Janikowski field goal tying the game 3 -3.

The Bills answered the Oakland field goal late in the first and early into the fourth quarter. A combination of receptions including one from Brandon Tate for 12 yards and runs from LeSean McCoy and Michael Gillislee set the Bills up for a 1-yard Gillislee touchdown run. The 11-yard drive put the Bills ahead 10 - 3.

Oakland's next series Derek Carr went to the air completing an 11-yard pass to Taiwan Jones and a 9 yard pass to Michael Crabtree. The Bills' defense managed to hold them on a third and one and forced a punt.

Janikowski Still Has It

Buffalo tried to get more points on the board in the second quarter but on two series were unable to add any points. Oakland cut the lead down with the help of one of the most consistent field goal kickers the NFL has ever seen. Janikowski made a 41-yarder with less than 5 minutes left in the half. When Oakland got the ball back, they marched down the field in :31 seconds to set up a 47-yard Janikowski field goal. It was 10 - 9 at the half.

Photo: from raiders.com

The Bills came out swinging in the second half. After the kickoff, LeSean McCoy ran through the Raiders defense for 54-yards. Dan Carpenter's extra point put the Bills ahead 17 - 9 early in the third quarter.

Bills Blow Big Lead

Oakland's next possession ended in a punt. Buffalo took advantage marching down the field again. This time the drive once again ended on a Gillislee touchdown run. It was 24-9 with a little more than nine minutes left in the third.

The Raiders answered the Bills' touchdown with a less than three minute touchdown drive. Carr connected with Crabtree in the back of the endzone for a 19-yard touchdown. It was 24 - 16 with less than seven minutes left in the third.

After a punt from Buffalo, the Raiders took advantage of good field position. Following a Carr to Rivera first down pass in the red zone, Murray ran it for the touchdown with about a minute left in the third putting the Raiders within one point.

Another bad punt from Buffalo's Colton Schmidt leads to another score for the Raiders. Carr connected with Rivera for 22-yards to move them to the Buffalo 37. It set up the next play, a 37-yard reception for Amari Cooper and a touchdown. The Raiders overcome a 21-point deficit to take the lead 24 - 30.

Photo: from raiders.com

The momentum of the game keep swinging in the Raiders direction. After a 55-yard punt and great special teams play, the Bills were forced to start at their own four yard line. Tyrod Taylor came out in the shot gun and Khalil Mack hit him when he went to pass causing an interception at the Bills' 17-yard line. That set up another touchdown for the Raiders on a Murray rush. With the two point conversion, it put the Raiders up 24-38 in hte middle of the fourth.

Any chance the Bills had for a comeback to answer the Raiders' comeback ended when Mack stripped the ball from Taylor causing a fumble which Oakland recovered. The Raiders ran out the clock and improved their record to 10-2 with a final score of 24-38. The Bills fall to 6-6 as their playoff hopes dwindle considerably.