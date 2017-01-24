Jamie Collins, Cleveland Browns agree to 4-year, $50 million deal

Jamie Collins has been a solid addition to the Browns since joining the team in October. (USA Today Sports)

Jamie Collins will be a member of the Cleveland Browns for the foreseeable future.

First reported by the NFL Network, the Browns locked up the 27-year old rising star to a 4-year and $50 million. Collins will make $26 million guaranteed over that span. The annual average of $12.5 million per year will make Collins the fourth highest paid linebacker in the entire NFL behind Von Miller, Justin Houston and Clay Matthews.

Good deal for Cleveland

The singing is a great move by both sides. For Cleveland, they keep one of the league's rising defensive stars in Collins. Since joining the Browns following a trade deadline deal with the Super Bowl bound New England Patriots in October, Collins has been one of the Browns best defensive play makers raking up 69 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble.

For Collins he gets a chance to make the big bucks and will help a very depleted NFL franchise rebuild for the future.

Reaction from team VP and head coach

In a statement released by VP of Football Operations Sashi Brown said, “We are going to be aggressive about acquiring talent, and when we had the opportunity to trade for Jamie back in October, it was done with the intent of him becoming a long-term part of our defense."

Head coach Hue Jackson also responded to the news by adding, “It’s no secret how I feel about Jamie Collins. He’s an outstanding football player and a guy we think can be part of the foundation of a tremendous defense. I was excited when we were able to trade for him last season, and now, I’m even more excited knowing that he is going to part of our future."

While the Browns finished a horrific 1-15 last season, the re-signing of Collins give them something to look forward to for the future.