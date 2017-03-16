Atlanta Falcons sign Dontari Poe on one-year deal

Dontari Poe threw a touchdown last season against the Denver Broncos | Source: Joe Amon - The Denver Post

The Atlanta Falcons have beefed up their defensive line with a huge coup in free agency, bringing in former Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Dontari Poe. The 26-year old was one of free agency's biggest names and after visiting with a handful of teams, he opted to sign for the NFC Champions.

Atlanta Add DL Help

The deal is reported to be in the vicinity of $8 million with the chance for it to rise to $10 million based on incentives. After visiting with the likes of the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts, Poe opted to sign with Atlanta and becomes an instant starter on an already improving defensive line.

Poe notched 1.5 sacks last season, along with 13 quarterback hurries in 16 games. The former Kansas City Chief is versatile also, rushing for a touchdown last season against the Oakland Raiders as well as throwing a touchdown pass against the Denver Broncos. Poe's versatility is a huge positive for the Falcons but he was added to cause havoc in the trenches, which he certainly can do.

The Falcons added Poe on a one-year deal after previously bringing in former Dallas Cowboy Jack Crawford on a three-year contract for defensive line depth. Atlanta's defensive line now consists of young rising stars in Vic Beasley, who led the league in sacks last season, Grady Jarrett, who racked up three sacks in Super Bowl LI, and Dontari Poe.

Dan Quinn's rebuild of Atlanta's defense has been nothing short of impressive and the addition of Dontari Poe continues that upward trend. After last season's collapse in Super Bowl LI, the Falcons are aiming to bounce back and go a step further. Their free agency moves have addressed problem areas from last season and Poe especially should open up gaps for the rest of Atlanta's bright young stars.