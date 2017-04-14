Marshawn Lynch expected to sign with the Oakland Raiders, rights held by Seattle Seahawks

Marshawn Lynch is set to join the Oakland Raiders | Source: Thearon W. Henderson - Getty Images

The NFL Network broke the news today that Marshawn Lynch, aka 'Beastmode', is set to sign for the Oakland Raiders and make his return to the National Football League. Subject to a trade by his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, Lynch will be playing for his hometown team in the near future.

Lynch still has enough to take the Raiders to the next step

At 30 years old, Lynch may be old for running backs in the league but he always made sure to take care of physical condition and will be joining the Raiders in good health as he has spent some time away from the game, after sitting out the entirety of the 2016 season before announcing his retirement. Lynch has already stated his preference to play for the Raiders before today's announcement and according to league sources who spoke to NFL Network's Michael Silver and Mike Garafolo, the Seahawks and the Raiders will come to a deal soon with regards to Lynch.

Lynch is set to join a running back core in Oakland that released Latavius Murray but still have good, young prospects in Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington. Even if he does not become the starter on the team, Lynch's veteran experience and knowledge will certainly come in handy for a Raiders team that does not have many players that have Lynch's vast experience and success in the NFL. The former Seahawk did post on his Twitter account that should anything become a certainty, he would be the first to let people know but those at the NFL Network feel that this is a done deal and all that is left is ironing out a few details.

The running back creates 'Beastquake' against the New Orleans Saints in 2011 | Source: Otto Greule Jr - Getty Images North America

'Beastmode' has dominated the NFL throughout his career

In 2007, Lynch was drafted by the Buffalo Bills as the 12th overall pick in the NFL Draft and was signed to a six-year, $18.935 million contract at that time. After four years with the Bills, which saw him start 45 games, score 25 touchdowns and reach over 2,600 total rushing yards, the Bills traded 'Beastmode' to the Seahawks on October 5, 2010 for two draft picks, a fourth-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft and a conditional pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.

The Bills may look back to that trade with deep regrets as Lynch went on to become a staple for the Seahawks and help them win their first ever franchise Super Bowl. He made 72 starts, 6,511 total rushing yards and scored 65 touchdowns in six regular seasons with the Seahawks. In the playoffs, Marshawn Lynch was just as effective as he started 11 playoff games with the Seahawks, scoring nine touchdowns which included the infamous 67-yard touchdown run against the New Orleans Saints in his first ever playoff game, and rushed for 937 total yards. In the Seahawks win against the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLIX, Lynch picked up a touchdown and run for 102 yards.

Lynch's talent is there for all to see and should he finalize his contract with the Raiders, will be a valuable asset to the team both off and on the field. His previous experience playing behind a then-rookie quarterback Russell Wilson will also be a big plus should he start games behind Derek Carr.