Detroit Lions get first win of the season against Arizona Cardinals

A new season seems to bring the same results for the Arizona Cardinals. Turnovers and a special teams’ mishap would hurt the Cardinals in their season opening 35-23 loss to the Detroit Lions.

It would be an ugly start to the season for both teams, as the two would combine for five turnovers; each team would have and an interception for a touchdown.

Cardinals couldn’t get offense going

The Cardinals would score the first 10 points of the game and led 17-9 late in the third quarter. The Lions would go on to score 26 unanswered points. With time running out late in the fourth, the Cardinals would score their first passing touchdown of the season.

Quarterback Carson Palmer #3 of the Arizona Cardinals drops back to pass in the game against the Detroit Lions. |Source: Leon Halip/Getty Images North America|

Carson Palmer would throw three interceptions in the game, with the Lion returning one for a 35-yard touchdown. Ultimately, Palmer would finish the game 27/48 for 269 yards and a touchdown.

David Johnson would also be a non-factor for Arizona as well. On 11 carriers, Johnson would rush for just 23 yards. He would do a little better in the passing game, having six catches for 68 yards. Johnson would have to big fumbles in game; one recovered in the first quarter and one lost in the third.

Jermain Gresham prevented the Cardinals from another score, as a holding penalty would reverse the touchdown decision. J.J. Nelson would hurt the Cardinals in the game by not coming up with clutch catches in the second half.

Phil Dawson would miss a 32-yard field attempt near the end of the second quarter as the ball bounced off the left upright.

Lions correct mistakes

Lions QB Matthew Stafford runs for a first down against the Cardinals. |Source: Kirthmon F. Dozier/ Detroit Free Press|

After Matthew Stafford threw an 82-yard interception for a touchdown on the Lions opening drive, the Lions would take a conservative approach in the passing game. Stafford would finish the game 29/41 for 292 yards and four touchdowns.

Two of Stafford’s four touchdowns would be to rookie receiver Kenny Golladay in the fourth quarter. Marvin Jones and Theo Riddick would be on the receiving end of Stafford’s other two touchdown passes.

Miles Killebrew, Glover Quin, and Tavon Wilson would each intercept a pass from Palmer. Rookie Jarrad Davis would lead the Lions in tackles with nine also had one pass deflection.

Anthony Zettel, Haloti Ngata, and Ezekiel Ansah would control the line of scrimmage; eliminating the Cardinals running game and forced them to be a pass first team.

Injuries

David Johnson #31 of the Arizona Cardinals is attended to by medical staff after a second half injury while playing the Detroit Lions.|Source: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images North America|

Cardinals: David Johnson would leave the game with a wrist injury. An MRI revealed that the wrist is sprained and not broken. He could miss a couple of weeks or half the season. More information will be released in the upcoming days. D.J. Humphries left the game with a knee injury.

Lions: Punter Kasey Redfern left the game with a knee injury when he fumbled a snap in the end zone, recovered the ball and tried to run it out. Kicker Matt Prater would assume punting duties the rest of the game.

Up Next

The Cardinals are on the road once again as they take on the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts dropped their opener to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Detroit Lions will play on Monday Night Football next week as they take on the New York Giants.