San Jose Sharks steal one in double overtime to even series

Aside from the normal pomp and circumstance of a Vegas Golden Knights' playoff game, this game had special meaning. Before the first faceoff took place the NHL held their Lottery Draft.

The draft selection order for picks 4-15 were announced, while the much more vital first three team selections took place during the second period intermission.

The Buffalo Sabres won the Rasmus Dahlin derby, and then the San Jose Sharks took their 3-2 lead into the third period to attempt to steal some drama from the lottery results.

The first period saw the Golden Knights grab the lead

Who else but William Karlsson scored for the Golden Knights? He's been fantastic and at 17:59 he displayed his adept skills at scoring. Colin Miller shot one from the right point during a 4-on-4 and he went wide with it since the middle was clogged up.

It seems like Karlsson must have been some geometry geek seeing that he almost instinctively knew the puck would bounce off the boards directly to his stick between the left faceoff circle and the red line.

As good goal scorers do, he planted it behind Martin Jones before he knew what happened.

1-0 Vegas.

Middle stanza was all Sharks

After Karlsson scored another goal at 0:26 to give the Vegas club a 2-0 lead, it became the Brent Burns show. He cut the home team's lead in half with this power play score at the 2:00 mark.

The Sharks weren't done yet, as they pressed further and at 11:08, Logan Couture tied the game for the Bay area club. Tomas Hertl did a little spin move near the left crease and then found Couture wide open in the slot... he buried it past Marc-Andre Fleury to knot the game at two.

Burns then took it upon himself to get his team their first lead and have them score three unanswered goals. Right from the faceoff he circled near the right boards, found some extra speed and tucked a perfect wrap-around goal behind a stunned Fleury.

All of a sudden the Sharks led 3-2.

After the lottery draft the third period saw the Golden Knights get back into the game

In a very hard hitting game which can be expected when these two teams meet, and the Golden Knights came back to tie the game when Nate Schmidt rocketed a one-timer compliments of a great saucer pass from Shea Theodore. The puck deflected off of Melker Karlsson's skate changing directions and fooling Jones.

To display how important faceoffs are, four of the seven goals in this game came directly from a faceoff.

The game remained tied at 3-3 and went into overtime.

First overtime controversial call

The Golden Knights thought they had secured their second straight win in this second round matchup and their sixth win without a loss in the playoffs.

After Jonathan Marchessault came from behind the Sharks' net with Brenden Dillion all over him, they both went through the crease edge and Marchessault's stick bumped Jones' goalie stick, putting him out of position to make the save.

The play was reviewed and goalie interference was called.

No goal. Play on boys.

The first overtime also saw a spectacular save by Martin Jones on James Neal which deflected off the shaft of Jones' stick. That could have ended the game in Vegas' favor right there.

Instead, the game went into a second overtime period to decide things. With the Golden Knights being denied the victory twice, once by a goalie interference call, and once by the goalies' stick shaft... it just wasn't to be for the Vegas team.

Sometimes you shoot craps.

At the 5:13 mark Logan Couture ended the game with his second goal of the contest, and the teams will now head to San Jose for Games 3 and 4.

Jon Merrill hooked Timo Meier at 5:05 and then Couture scored just eights seconds into the power play. The Sharks tallied two power play goals on seven attempts, while the losing Golden Knights could not score on the man advantage in two tries.

Do you know the way to San Jose?

While the San Jose Sharks are back in it, they need to protect their home-ice. Can they do it? The Vegas team will be even more persistent seeing as how they thought they had this game won more than once only to be denied.

Play continues in the Shark tank on Monday night.

Do you feel the Vegas Golden Knights should have won this Game 2, or was it fate that the San Jose Sharks came away with a road win? Let us know in the comments section below.