Are the Anaheim Ducks under water?

There isn't much to say about a team who loses 11 games straight. They know it, the coaches know it, and the general manager surely knows it.

The question becomes... what is the solution?

Anaheim Ducks make a trade

In hopes of stopping the bleeding, the Anaheim Ducks GM Bob Murray made a trade today because... well... because what else could he do?

He traded away left wing Andrew Cogliano for center Devin Shore from the Dallas Stars.

The trade is a bit controversial in that the Cogliano is 31-years-old, and is signed until the 2020/21 season for a $3.25 million cap hit. Shore, on the other hand, is just 24-years-old, is signed until the 2019/20 season for just $2.3 million.

In Cogliano's 11-year NHL career, he has exceeded the 10-goal mark nine times. For whatever reason, this season has not been a good one for him offensively. His shooting percentage is a dismal 4.7 when his career average is like 10.5. He only has three goals, eight assists in 46 games.

Shore hasn't accumulated much better statistics with five goals, 12 assists in 42 games. He is an 11.4 percent shooter but has only taken 44 shots this season.

On paper, it looks like the Stars took on more salary for a longer period of time and gave up on Shore.

It could come back to haunt them.

Both teams are looking for a solution to their own issues. The Ducks are in freefall, and the Stars are wondering why their two-star players aren't playing like stars.

Is Carlyle gone?

I mean it could happen and he did receive the 'kiss of death' from his boss Murray saying, "At this time I'm not considering a coaching change."

That usually means the opposite and the coach is gone in a reasonable amount of time. That time could be if the Ducks don't snap out of their losing ways... soon.

Randy Carlyle is in the last year of his contract, and already the rumors of his departure have arisen... and he doesn't like it.

He was asked about his status after the Ducks' loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins Friday night and his reply was... "What do you mean? What are you trying to say?... Don't ask the dumb question."

Everyone is still wondering what happened to the Ducks?

They seem to be a team of streaks... winning and losing. Before the current skid, they had gone 11-2 and were rolling along in third place in the weak Pacific Division.

If you haven't looked at the standings lately, they are currently in a three-way tie for the last wild-card spot with 47 points. The Minnesota Wild and Vancouver Canucks are right there with them.

Will the losing streak continue?

With the next four games on the road, where their current losing ways began by losing four straight, it may just be a turning point for the Ducks... sink or swim.

Sorry, I couldn't resist.

Will the Anaheim Ducks break out of their losing ways? Will they come back from their road trip with Randy Carlyle still their head coach? Let us know in the comments section below.