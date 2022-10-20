Big nights from Svechnikov, Aho lead Hurricanes past Kraken

Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho each had three points as the Carolina Hurricanes routed the Seattle Kraken 5-1 at Climate Pledge Arena.

Svechnikov scored twice while adding an assist and Aho had a goal and two assists as Carolina won their third straight game. Frederik Andersen made 22 saves.

"You need your best players to be your best players if you want to have abny kind of success in this league", said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour. "Three games in, but [Svechnikov and Aho] have certainly done their job, so we need to keep that going."

Andre Burakovsky scored the only goal of the game for Seattle to extend his points streak to four games in a row. Phillip Grubauer made 29 saves.

"You make mistakes against good teams, especially when they put you under pressure, that's going to come back to haunt you", said Kraken coach Dave Hakstol. "That happened to us tonight.

"There are several different points in the hockey game where that happened. We took three minor penalties in a row in the middle of the second, but what led to the first one of those was a turnover and we track on that play. It's little things that got us, and that's what happens against good teams."

Lackluster Kraken fall to red-hot Hurricanes

Seth Jarvis opened the scoring for Carolina 3:35 into the game after Aho fed him the puck off the end boards.

Aho doubled the Hurricanes lead while on the power play, one-timing a feed from Svechnikov at the edge of the left faceoff circle.

Burakovsky cut the lead in half 55 seconds later while the Kraken had a man advantage after a cross-ice pass from Jordan Eberle, but Svechnikov made it 3-1 beating Grubauer from the left circle with a wrist shot.

"Special teams were huge for us tonight", Aho said. "Scoring a couple on the power [play] helps and obviously the PK was solid, so that was the game. I think we moved the puck pretty well and tried to outwork their PK. Those were big goals at the time."

Svechnikov extended the Carolina lead to three goals, redirecting a shot by Martin Necas.

"[Svechnikov] is a great player", Aho said. "You always want to find him because he can put the puck in the net. Just a great player."

Jordan Martinook completed the scoring when he knocked in a loose puck in front.

"We've got to focus on defense first, that's what it's going to take", forward Jared McCann said. "Obviously things haven't been going our way at the beginning of periods, so we've just got to bear down and make sure that we play good defense first."