Alex DeBrincat leads the three stars of the week

DeBrincat's spectacular start, matching records dating back to the NHL's first season.

Alex DeBrincat - Detroit Red Wings

DeBrincat, acquired in a postseason trade with the Ottawa Senators, shared the league lead in goals, with five, and ranked second in points, eight, in four games to propel the Detroit Red Wings (5-1-0, 10 points) to a perfect week and their fifth straight win since Oct. 14.

He picked up an assist in a 4-0 win over Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 16 and a goal and two assists in a 6-3 win over Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 18. He did not score in his return to Ottawa (5-2 win on Oct. 21), but bounced back with three goals and an assist, the fifth hat-trick of his career and his sixth four-point performance, in a 6-2 win over Calgary Flames on Oct. 22.

The 25-year-old Farmington Hills native became the fifth Michigan-born player to record a hat trick with Detroit, joining current teammate Dylan Larkin, twice, as well as Jimmy Carson, four times, Justin Abdelkader, twice, and Kevin Miller.

DeBrincat leads the NHL in goals, eight, and points, 12, in six games this season and became the third player in league history with multiple goals in each of his first three home games with a franchise (after Newsy Lalonde and Kevin Miller).s Newsy Lalonde and Joe Malone in 1917-18, the NHL's first season, with Montreal) and the second to record three or more points in each of his first three home starts with a team after Harry Meeking in 1917-18 with Toronto).

Alexandar Georgiev - Colorado Avalanche

Georgiev posted three shutouts, a 1.67 goals-against average, 94% save percentage and a clean sheet to help Colorado (5-0-0, 10 points) continue its unblemished start to 2023-24 by coming within two wins of matching the best season-opening winning streak in franchise history, set in 1985-86 with seven wins, as Quebec Nordiques.

Georgiev stopped 37 of 38 shots, including all 22 he faced after the first period, in a 4-1 win over Seattle Kraken on Oct. 17. He made 18 saves for the 14th clean sheet of his career, and sixth with Colorado, in a 4-0 win over Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 19, and closed out the week with 23 saves in a 6-4 win over Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 21.

Georgiev, 27, who had 58 wins in 129 appearances before being acquired by Colorado in July 2022, leads NHL goaltenders with 45 wins in 67 games since the start of the 2022-23 season.

Sam Reinhart - Florida Panthers

Reinhart had a hand in half of Florida's 10 goals in three games, totaling five goals and one assist.

He notched his 31st career goal and 25th multi-goal performance with a pair of goals in a 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 16. He notched a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win over Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 19, and finished the week scoring twice in a 5-3 loss to Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 21.

Reinhart, 27, who has produced nearly a point per game since being acquired by Florida in July 2021, 157 points in 165 games, shares second in the NHL in goals, six, and ranks ninth in points, eight, through his first five appearances of 2023-24.