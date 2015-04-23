MLS Hands Davies Warning, Bans Saunders One Game

The Major League Soccer Disciplinary Committee handed out suspensions and other punishments on Thursday, and four disciplinary actions were performed. Two players from the Sounders-Rapids game were suspended, and the other two players whose actions were dealth with by the league were New England's Charlie Davies and New York City FC's Josh Saunders.

Charlie Davies of New England Revolution was issued an official warning by MLS, after he revealed an unsanctioned undergarment while celebrating his goal in the 64th minute against Revolution's match against Philadelphia Union. If he commits this offense again, or conducts himself in another warning-worthy manner, Davies will be fined and possibly given a one-game ban.

NYCFC's keeper Josh Saunders has been banned from New York City's next game against Chicago Fire on Friday night. Saunders started at net in NYCFC's loss to Portland Timbers last week, and in the 69th minute of that game, made an iffy challenge on Portland attacker Ishamel Yartey while Yartey was dribbling toward net. Saunders made a studs-up challenge on Yartey to break up the offensive threat in his box, and the play went uncalled by the officials. The one-game ban was handed to Saunders in addition to an undisclosed fine. MLS ruled that the tackle was a “serious foul play that endangered the safety of an opponent".

Without Saunders as their goalkeeper for Friday's match versus Chicago Fire, NYC will have to turn to Ryan Meara most likely, a loanee from New York Red Bulls. Meara last started an MLS game in net in 2012. This is another big loss for NYCFC. Viewers will have to wait and see how NYCFC cope against Chicago.