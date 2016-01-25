Tactical Analysis: Houston Dynamo's Offseason Moves Lead To Different Set-Up

Pre-season kicked off Monday morning for the Houston Dynamo and the team came back to the comfy confines of Houston Sports Park looking to regroup and rebuild after another disappointing season in MLS. Along this line, manager Owen Coyle has let many players go and brought in several more. The final two pieces of the puzzle appear to be Spaniards Agus and David Rocha, a centerback and central midfielder respectively, who will be unveiled later this week. Except for one or two players, the roster is set for the 2016 campaign and now it's time to take a look at the possible tactics Coyle might use for the season, given the players at his disposal.

How will Coyle set up?

Last season Coyle showed a preference for a 4-5-1 formation that used one defensive midfielder, a box-to-box midfielder and an attacking midfielder of sorts as the spine. On the flanks he relied upon wingers to provide the needed service to the lone striker. The results were mediocre at the best of times. As the season wore on he adapted the formation slightly so that the wingers cut inside more to overload the defense. It was incumbent upon the fullbacks to provide the needed width and service into the box. While the forwards did their part, mostly, the midfield failed to make an offensive impact outside of Ricardo Clark. The talismanic midfielder enjoyed a career season, scoring eight goals to take the team's Silver Boot.

If the team is going to have any kind of success in 2016, the midfield will have to provide more of the offensive load. The best way to do this is to double down on the inside forward method that Coyle toyed with late in the season. General Manager Matt Jordan said during the offseason that they hoped to get much faster and more creative on the wings. To that end they brought in Andrew Wenger from the Union and pushed Giles Barnes into midfield. Both are likely going to be asked to get the ball out wide and cut into the box to overwhelm the defense. With Christian Maidana at the #10 slot, there will be plenty of players open to get on the receiving end of through balls.

Perhaps the best part of this revamped system is the placement of Clark. He began his MLS career as a defensive midfielder and made a name for himself as one of the league's absolute best. After a stint in Germany, he came back capable of slotting in at center back as well as upping his offensive skills, which transformed into a box-to-box midfielder. The Dynamo hoped that Honduran International Luis Garrido could hold down the fort while Clark pushed forward but he failed to live up to that promise last season. After a horrific injury against Mexico last year, the talented midfielder has returned to his native country to begin a very long recovery process. Being back in his natural position should provide the back line with some much needed cover that was sorely lacking last season. His ability to get forward at opportune moments will supplement the attack and provide a timely goal or three throughout the season.

Front line mainly the same

As overhauled as the midfield is, it will be for naught if the lone striker isn't capable of holding the ball against the two center backs while providing needed service to the incoming midfielders. Enter the most controversial part of the team: Will Bruin and Erick Torres. The former has been one of MLS's most consistent strikers since he entered the league in 2011. 52 goals and 18 assists during the regular season and playoffs have made him a very formidable force. Torres is one of Mexico's brightest young strikers, who has been effective at every level for them. While he hasn't solidified his place at the senior level, he has started to make inroads on that squad. His incredible goal scoring streak with now-defunct Chivas USA propelled him to the top of every MLS club's wish list. However, a lackluster 2015 season has raised questions amongst the fanbase as to whether or not he is the answer Houston crave.

Bruin has the physique of a traditional target man but plays more like a poacher. He's proven to be most effective when working with a partner up top, as it allows him to take advantage of the opportunities his teammates create. Torres, meanwhile, is excellent at working in tight spaces with quick passes and eye-raising goal scoring with his head or his feet. Neither are exactly what the team needs up top, but both are the best the Dynamo have. Coyle showed a strong preference for Bruin last year, citing that Torres reported to the squad out of shape and form. Perhaps a full pre-season with the team will have him ready for this season. It basically boils down to this: Bruin is big and strong while Torres is more technical. With rumors swirling that the team was thinking of off-loading their most expensive player ever, it'll be fascinating to see who wins the position and how much playing time the other gets.

If one of them isn't getting much in the way of playing time by May, they'll be on the trading block come the Summer Transfer Window.

The last piece of the tactical puzzle is at center back. Out are Jermaine Taylor and AJ Cochran, and in are Academy product Bradley Bourgeois, Sporting KC's Jalil Anibaba and Agus. Bourgeois is likely to spend much of the season with USL side Rio Grande Valley while the other two fight for time with David Horst. It's pretty clear that Raul Rodriguez will be one of the starters, meaning the Dynamo have a defender who is very comfortable on the ball. His ability to pass the ball cleanly to Clark or either of the fullbacks will allow the team to keep possession and move the ball quickly up the field, one of their biggest downfalls last season. Whomever wins the second position in the back will need to have the tactical awareness and speed to intercept strikers Rodriguez may be a step too slow to get himself.

Will this tactical set up work? It has its flaws, especially up top, but the rejuvenated midfield could make up for other weaknesses. Last year, the midfield let the team down numerous times. If they can work together and up to their potential, the season could be much better for the Dynamo.