Real Salt Lake snatch a point at the death, drawing with Los Angeles Galaxy 3-3

Real Salt Lake and the Los Angeles Galaxy played to an exciting 3-3 draw at the Rio Tinto. With 30 seconds left to go in stoppage time, RSL managed to salvage a point thanks to Brian Rowe’s second gaffe of the night.

Galaxy breakthrough first

Even though the Galaxy managed to drop two big points on the road, they found the back of the net first. Giovani dos Santos started the move deep in his own half of the pitch in the sixth minute. He picked up his head saw the speedy Emmanuel Boateng sprint down the left flank and fed him with the perfect through ball.

The pass got Boateng in behind Salt Lake’s defense and ran to a one - one with Nick Rimando. Emmanuel Boateng made no mistake with his finish, sliding it into the back of the net.

Rowe makes first error of the night

Seven minutes into the second half, Brian Rowe made a huge mistake which led to the equalizing goal. Rowe let the ball bounce in the air before simply taking it with a touch instead of catching it.

Rowe did not see the Real Salt Lake forward, Joao Plata, pressure him from behind. As a result of this, Rowe panicked and lost possession. He tried to recover but hauled down Plata in the process. The RSL man stepped up to the spot and converted the penalty kick, beating Rowe easily.

Dos Santos completes brace in seven minutes

The tie lasted all but five minutes as dos Santos scored his first goal of the night. Baggio Husidic, who scored a stunning goal last week, fed the Mexican international with a great ball over the top.

Dos Santos found a bit of space inside the penalty box which invited him to shoot. He did eventually let fly and beat Rimando despite getting his right hand on the attempt.

His second goal of the night, in the 64th minute, was all about being in the right place at the right time. Jeff Larentowicz’ initial shot slammed off the crossbar. The rebound fell perfectly to Dos Santos who hammered home a one-timed effort.

Real scores two goals late

Real Salt Lake scored a sensational team goal to get within one of the Los Angeles Galaxy. A low cross from the left was played into the box towards Yura Movsisyan. Then, Movsisyan simply redirected the ball into the area where Joao Plata was. Plata completed his brace by smashing a rocket of a shot past a helpless Brian Rowe to make it 2-3.

The third goal for RSL came deep into stoppage time. Juan Manuel Martinez, also known as Burrito, too. He took a rip from outside the area. Somehow, the ball squirted past Brian Rowe to level the score once and for all.

Coming up

Real Salt Lake will hit the road in their next match. They go to a hostile environment as they take on the Portland Timbers. The Los Angeles Galaxy welcome in a struggling Orlando City SC to the StubHub Center on Sunday afternoon.