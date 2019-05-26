2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Preview: Cameroon

Cameroon look to navigate a tricky Group E at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup and make it to the Round of 16 for only the second time in their history. Their opponents in Group E include previous World Cup host Canada, UEFA Women's Euro 2017 holders the Netherlands and New Zealand.

Mani will be key to Cameroon's goals this summer

Christine Mani is key to Cameroon's potential success | Source: Rich Lam-Getty Images

Christine Mani is undoubtedly Cameroon's leader and the backline will need all of her experience when they kick off their group matches in a few weeks time. Mani has been at the heart of all of Cameroon's progression on the international stage, scoring important goals to send her country to the London 2012 Olympics, the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup and now the World Cup in France. Her goals and her command of her teammates will be invaluable against the likes of Christine Sinclair and Vivianne Miedema.

Assisting the 35-year old veteran in that backline will be Estelle Johnson. Although not as experienced as Mani on the world stage, Johnson's professional career has led her to play against the likes of Sinclair and other highly rated forwards in the National Women's Soccer League. She will need to draw on all of that previous duelling in order to help Cameroon make it to the knock out stages in France this summer.

A coaching change may help the Cameroonians

Alain Djeumfa looks to at least equal his predecessor's record | Source: press-sport.com

Alain Djeumfa replaced Joseph Ndoko at the beginning of the year as Cameroon's head coach and it may be an adjustment that helps Cameroon move on from a difficult group. Djeumfa was previously a part of Ndoko's coaching staff so he will be familiar with the players at his disposal and know what works for them and what does not. His aim will be to try and navigate their matches in Group E and push on to another Round of 16 appearance.

The Cameroonians are coming off a heavy defeat at the hands of Spain so their prospects are not bright against the likes of Canada, the Netherlands and even New Zealand but if Djeumfa can learn from the mistakes his team made against Spain, Cameroon could be a surprise package at the World Cup.

Roster

Goalkeepers: Anette Ngo Ndom, Marthe Omgmaham, Isabelle Mambino.

Defenders: Augustine Ejangue, Claudine Meffometou, Yvonne Leuko Chibosso, Sonkeng, Christine Mani, Aurelle Awona, Estelle Johnson.

Midfielders: Raissa Feudjio, Charlene Meyong Menene, Genevieve Ngo Mbeleck, Ninon Abena, Jeanette Ngock Yango, Marlyse Ngo Ndoumbouck.

Forwards: Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene, Henriette Akaba, Gaelle Enganamouit, Madeleine Ngono Mani, Alexandra Takounda, Ajara Nchout Njoya, Michaela Abam.