2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Preview: England

Four years ago, England managed to place third at the World Cup for the first time in their history. With Phil Neville leading the team now, the 'Lionesses' look to go one step further at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

England have been placed in Group D, alongside Argentina, Japan and fierce rivals Scotland. They are expected to qualify from their group but it will not be easy as Japan and Scotland will look to derail England's campaign in France this summer.

England's strength is in their attack

Ellen White has been instrumental for England over the last few years | Source: skysports.com

England have talented players all over the pitch but it's up top where they are strongest. Ellen White has developed into one of the sharpest finishers in the game and is expected to lead the line for England in a few days time. White has scored four goals for England so far this year, coming into the World Cup in good form.

Supporting White will be the likes of Toni Duggan and Nikita Parris. Both Duggan and Parris have been great for their clubs this season and can provide goals when called upon. Expected to start just behind the strikers will be Fran Kirby, who is arguably England's most skillful player. If Kirby, White, Duggan and Parris all find their rhythm at the same time, England could go quite far in this tournament.

A constantly changing backline has made England's performances inconsistent

Steph Houghton will look to organize her backline thoroughly this summer | SOurce: bbc.com

Since the start of 2019, England has had seven different lineups at the back in seven matches. The majority of those matches have featured captain Steph Houghton at centre back but those around her have been chopped and changed by Phil Neville each game. It has caused the backline to not find a solid system going into the World Cup which culminated in a shocking defeat at home against New Zealand recently.

Neville has been keen to express that the recent result against New Zealand is not a big concern as he was trying out a second team against the 'Football Ferns' but England should not have been as troubled as they were against New Zealand. Their opponents in Group D have the ability to trouble England even more than New Zealand did so if the 'Lionesses' cannot figure out their backline quickly, it could being a difficult set of group matches for England in the near future.

Roster

Goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley, Carly Telford, Mary Earps.

Defenders: Millie Bright, ​​​​​​​Lucy Bronze, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood, Steph Houghton, Abbie McManus, Demi Stokes, Leah Williamson.

Midfielders: Jade Moore, Karen Carney, ​​​​​​​Jill Scott, Lucy Staniforth, Georgia Stanway, Keira Walsh.

Forwards: Toni Duggan, Fran Kirby, Beth Mead, Nikita Parris, Jodi Taylor, Ellen White.