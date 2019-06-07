2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Preview: Thailand

A second appearance at the World Cup has placed Thailand in Group F alongside current champions the United States of America, Sweden and Chile. Considered to be unlikely to make it out of the group stages, Thailand will look to "upset the apple cart" so to speak and find a way into the knock out stages.

Thailand are still maturing as a soccer nation | Source: Getty Images

Keeping clean sheets may be a problem for Thailand

Throughout 2019, Thailand have failed to keep a single clean sheet, despite the level of opposition. That will be a big concern for Thailand in a group that features Sweden and the U.S. Even Chile have it within them to score goals so if Thailand has not figured a way to stop conceding goals so regularly, this will be a short trip to France for them.

Going forward, Thailand have managed to find the back of the net but their inability to keep clean sheets has meant that no matter how many goals they scored, they were unable to win any of the six matches they played prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. Thailand are still a developing nation and at some point in the future, as investment continues to come in, they may be able to challenge teams. However, they are not yet there and it could be a case of three losses out of three for Thailand in Group F.

Roster

Goalkeepers: Waraporn Boonsing, Sukanya Chor Charoenying, Tiffany Sornpao.

Defenders: Kanjanaporn Saenkhun, Natthakarn Chinwong, Duangnapa Sritala, Ainon Phancha, Warunee Phetwiset, Sunisa Srangthaisong, Sudarat Chuchuen, Phonpirun Philawan.

Midfielders: Pikul Khueanpet, Silawan Intameem, Orathai Srimanee, Orapin Waenngoen, Khwanrudi Saengchan, Wilaiporn Boothduang, Kanjana Sung-Ngoen.

Forwards: Miranda Nild, Rattikan Thongsombut, Saowalak Penggam, Taneekarn Dangda, Pitsamai Sornsai.