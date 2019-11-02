Torino vs Juventus: LIVE Stream Online and Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Darmian, Quaglariella scored for Torino while Pirlo made Juve's only goal of that match.
After Wolfsburg's recent fall, they are the only team in the top European leagues to remain undefeated in all the competitions of this football year.
We can expect the return of Cristiano Ronaldo after missing last week's match to get some rest.
If you want to directly stream it: Serie A Pass
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
With 11 points, they stand on the 13th place of the table and a win can propel them up to the top ten in the Serie A table.
Today, they hope to get go the path of victory and stay another week as the head of Serie A.
My name is Juan Pablo Rodriguez I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.