Torino vs Juventus: LIVE Stream Online and Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif
48'
Juventus starts the second half managing the ball in Torino's side of the pitch, but with no serious approaches yet 
Start of the second half
Both squads are on the pitch, the 2nd half is on its way!
Halftime | Torino 0-0 Juventus
Torino has done some serious pressing that has made Juventus struggle during the first half, but Juve still have managed to have the clearest chance to score 
45
Sirigu saves his goal from been beaten after a shot from de Ligt coming from a cross ball 
44'
Pjanic takes a free kick cross that Bonucci connects with a header that goes just over the bar 
42'
Cristiano takes a chance just inside de box but the ball goes slowly to the keepers´ position 
35'
Great play by Belotti on the sideline, crosses the ball but Aina´s kick sends the ball to goal kick
31'
Dybala takes a hit and Sirigu handles it great to keep it off his goal 
27'
Cristiano controls the ball and takes a shot that goes above the bar, second attempt in the game for Ronaldo 
24'
Belotti connects a weak shot straight to the keepers´ hands
21'
Corner kick for Torino, the ball is hit by an attacker but it is far way from the goal
18'
Cristiano hits a header over the bar
14'
Juventus have managed to balance the ball possession 
10'
Now a handball is claimed by the Torino side, De Ligt hit the ball after a rebound
9'
After a strike from Matuidi, the Juventus players claim a handball from the defender 
8'
Dybala takes a shot that is deflected to corner
7'
Verdi shoots the ball over the bar 
5'
Torino with more possession of the ball in the starting minutes of the match
1'
Bremer hits a header straight to the keepers´ position
0' | Kick off
The match between Torino and Juventus is on the way
Almost ready
Both teams are ready to come out to the pitch. We are minutes away to get started
It's 4 years since Torino won the derby
Torino's last victory over their city rivals was on April 26th of 2015 with a 2-1 score. 

Darmian, Quaglariella scored for Torino while Pirlo made Juve's only goal of that match. 

Torino is all set for the derby against Juventus

 

Still undefeated!
Juve has not lost any of their fixture in the current season!

After Wolfsburg's recent fall, they are the only team in the top European leagues to remain undefeated in all the competitions of this football year. 

Warm up time!
Juventus come out to the pitch for their pre-match exercises

 
 

Juventus Starting XI
Szczesny; De Sciglio, De Ligt, Bonucci, Cuadrado; Pjanic, Bentancur, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Dybala & Ronaldo.

 
 

Juventus' squad notes
Sarri will not be able to use Rabiot, Chiellini, Douglas Costa and  Aaron Ramsey for the derby against Torino.

We can expect the return of Cristiano Ronaldo after missing last week's match to get some rest.

 

Torino won't count with three important men.
N'koulou won't be able to play as he saw a red card in the last match.  The injured Bonifazi and Iago Falque are also unavailable for tonight's game.
La Vecchia Signora's locker room is set!
Juve will wear their traditional bianconeri kit!

 

 

How to watch Torino vs Juventus Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Rai Italia America and ESPN+

If you want to directly stream it: Serie A Pass,

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

 

Torino's locker room is ready!

 

Juve has made the arrival to the stadium!
Torino: Last Lineup
Sirigu; N'Koulou, Izzo, Lianco; Laxalt, Baselli, Meïté, De Silvestri; Lukic, Zaza, Belloti.
Juventus: Last Lineup
Szczesny; Sandro, De Ligt, Bonucci, Danilo; Pjanic, Bentancur, Can; Bernardeschi, Dybala & Higuain.
Torino looks for a victory
After 5 weeks of not being able to pick up a victory, Torino will be eager to defeat their city rivals in the Derby Della Mole.

With 11 points, they stand on the 13th place of the table and a win can propel them up to the top ten in the Serie A table.

Juventus was lucky to not lose the top
Despite dropping points last week on their visit to Lecce, Juventus did not lose the top of the table as Inter and Napoli weren't able to secure wins in their respective matches.

Today, they hope to get go the path of victory and stay another week as the head of Serie A.

Kick-Off Time
The Torino FC vs Juventus FC match will be played at the stadium Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, in Torino, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 3:45pm ET.

 

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Competition match: Juventus vs Torino! 

My name is Juan Pablo Rodriguez I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

 

VAVEL Logo