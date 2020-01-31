PSG vs Montpellier: LIVE Stream and Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
First half. Min 4
Ready. Set. Go!
The ball is rolling in Parc des Princes.
Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier HSC has started.
The stars out of the locker room
Both teams are taking on the field. The game is about to begin.
Looking confident
Neymar and Mbappé seem to be ready for today's contest.
February 1, 2020
We are almost there!
It is only a matter of minutes before we start the live stream of this PSG vs Montpellier HSC match.
The risk is big!
Montpellier HSC should do everything they can today if they don't want to lose his european spot.
Al the odds are against them, but this is a team that we know for never giving up.
Montpellier takes on the field
Everything is ready as the visitors are now warming up.
#PSGMHSC Nos joueurs sont à l'échauffement 🔶🔷
Who you got?
Paris is starting as the clear favourite to leave Parc des Princes with the victory.
However, you should never underestimate the incredible Montpellier HSC, for it is demonstrating a lot of talent this season.
Forwards face-off
Neymar and Mbappé or Andy Delort? Who is going to make the bigger difference for their team?
Montpellier is starting with these 11 players: Bertaud; Souquet; Congré; Hilton; Le Tellec; Oyongo; Ferri; Mollet; Savanier; Laborde; Delort.
⚡️LA COMPO ! #PSGMHSC
PSG lineup
These are the 11 man taking on the field for Paris: Navas; Muinga; Kimpembe Meunier; Kurzawa; Verratti; Neymar; Di María; Mbappé.
Le onze de départ avec un @kimpembe_3 capitaine 📋 #PSGMHSC
🔴🔵 #ICICESTPARIS
Great ofensive power
As well as being the Lige 1 leader, PSG is also the top scorer team by far.
While Montpellier comes in second place with 30 goals, 'Les Parisiens' have scored 52 times in 21 matches, which talks about their amazing eficacy in front of the rival goals.
Looking for vengeance
Montpellier fell short in the French Cup, where they were eliminated by the second division ASM Belfort.
Today, 'Le Lille du Sud' wants to pay that debt with their fans, but they will have to do a great effort against the mighty PSG.
Back to the team
After a lot of rumors that said he would play with Atlético de Madrid, Edinson Cavani ended up staying in Paris.
Thomas Tuchel is considering the Uruguayan forward to play today after leaving him out of the list for the PSG cup match against Pau FC.
How to watch PSG vs Montpellier Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN and beIN Sports.
If you want to live stream it, your options are: Ligue 1 TV and ESPN play.
Montpellier: Last lineup
Gerónimo Rulli; Damien Le Tallec; Vitorino Hilton; Daniel Congré; Florent Mollet; Jordan Ferri; Joris Chotard; Arnaud Souquet; Ambroise Oyongo; Gaëtan Laborde; Andy Delort.
PSG: Last lineup
Sergio Rico; Tanguy Kousassi; Thilo Kehrer; Colin Dagba; Layvin Kurzawa; Ander Herrera; Leandro Paredes; Pablo Sarabia; Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting; Julian Draxler; Mauro Icardi.
Trusting in their star
If Montpellier's players want to do damage to the PSG's defense, they will have to feed their main forward: Andy Delort.
The French-Algerian player runs as the Montpellier's top scoarer, with a total of 8 goals this season.
A pair of killers
PSG forwards Kylian Mbappé and Neymar have scored 13 times in this Ligue 1 season.
They both are only one goal down the scoring leader, Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder.
Three in a row
Montpellier is also living a good moment. 'La Paillade' have won its last three games, defeating Stade Brestois, Amiens and Dijon.
In good shape
'Les parisiens' arrive to this game on a nine-game undefeated streak.
The last time PSG lost a Ligue 1 game was in round 12, when Dijon defeated the leader 2 - 1 on november 1, 2019.
They want to stay in international spots
Montpellier is actualy in a UEFA Europa League spot. However, there are currently four teams that could take the Southern France squad from that position this same week-end.
Looking to climb another step
Montpellier is running in the League 1 as the number 4 of the standing.
The Michel Der Zakarian's team wants to add points to its cause in order to put pressure into Rennes.
Arriving comfortably
PSG is the top seed of League 1 with 52 points, 10 more than its closest runner up, Olympique Marseille.
A vicory here will secure Thomas Tuchel's team on its looking for another title.
Kick-off time
The PSG vs Montpellier match will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris, France. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:30 am ET.
Goal by Pablo Sarabia for PSG. However, it is voided because of an offside.
PSG 0 - 0 Montpellier HSC