Leones Negros UDG vs Atlanta United: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Friendly (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Leones Negros UDG vs Atlanta United.
How to watch Leones Negros UDG vs Atlanta United Live TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream the game at USA, your option is: Atlanta United LIVE Streaming service.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Keep an eye on this Atlanta United's player
Ezequiel Barco scored against Birmingham Legion, thus achieving his second goal on this preseason. Could he score his third against Leones Negros?
Ezequiel Barco with the shifty moves 🛥#ATLUTD gains the lead right before the half. pic.twitter.com/HGAaHWl7Tl— Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) February 8, 2020
Keep an eye on this Leones Negros's player
Joao Dos Santos, Brazilian right-midfielder, scored twice (at 80' and 84') against Cafetaleros, in order to lead Leones Negros to the victory. Joao was selected as the MVP of Mexican second-division third round.
#AscensoBBVAMX— ASCENSO BBVA MX (@AscensoBBVAMX) February 10, 2020
🔝🔝🔝🔝🔝
Joao Dos Santos de @LeonesNegrosCF fue designado como el jugador de la #Jornada3 del #Clausura2020.
Su actuación fue clave en el triunfo de su equipo. Además de marcar doblete también tuvo sacrificio, desequilibrio y descaro. #SienteTuLiga pic.twitter.com/tly6Artg0t
Atlanta United's last line-up (in friendly match)
Kann; Escobar, Robinson, Campbell; Larentowicz, Hyndman, Lennon, Walkes; Barco, P. Martinez , J. Martinez
Leones Negros's last line-up (in Mexican second-division league)
Lopez; Sanchez, Godinez, Ortiz, Padilla; Amador, Ramirez, Hernandez, Dos Santos; Gonzalez, Bravo
Jerseys exchange
The managers Jorge Davalos and Frank de Boer, spoke to the media yesterday's afternoon. They also changed their teams's jerseys, so now both of them will have a 'souvenir' of this game.
Hi @ATLUTD. Welcome to Guadalajara. 🤝🦁 pic.twitter.com/6vEa0mhJrZ— Leones Negros UdeG (@LeonesNegrosCF) February 10, 2020
What can we expect about tonight's game?
Leones Negros won 3-1 against Cafetaleros, in the third round of Mexican second-division league. In the other hand, Atlanta United defeated Birmingham Legion with a 3-2 score in their last friendly match.
Tonight we will have a great match. The Five-Stripes club are playing their last friendly match and Leones Negros are celebrating Estadio Victoria's 60th anniversary.
Kick-off time
The Leones Negros UDG vs Atlanta United match will be played at the Estadio Victoria, in Guadalajara, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 09:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Friendly match: Leones Negros vs Atlanta United!
My name is Ramon Betech and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.