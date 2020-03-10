Montreal Impact vs Olimpia: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Concacaf Champions League (0-0)
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Montreal Impact vs Olimpia match.
Latest games

In 2008 these teams met, with a 1-1 draw on Canadian soil in 2008
How to watch Montreal Impact vs Olimpia Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options is: TUDN.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

Key player Olimpia

Midfielder Carlos Pineda is one of the Honduran club's key players and the architect of their progress to the last 16
Key player Montreal Impact

Argentina's Maximiliano Urruti has had a great start in MLS and has just scored a double
Last lineup of Olimpia

Menjivar, Mejía, Leverón, Oliva, Núñez, Garrido, Flores, Pineda, Pinto, Arboleda, Bengston.
Last lineup of Montreal Impact

Diop, Binks, Fanni, Waterman, Corrales, Taíder, Plette, Brault, Quioto, Urriti, Jackson.
Referee Quartet

The central whistle of this Montreal Impact vs Olimpia will be Adonaí Escobedo (MEX); William Arrieta (CRC), first line; José Martínez (MEX), second line; Luis Santander (MEX), fourth assistant.
Last result: Olimpia

Olimpia draws in local tournament with 1-1 draw against Vida

Last result: Montreal Impact

Thiery Henry's team salvaged a 2-2 away draw against Dallas

Continue to surprise

Olimpia stunned to reach the quarterfinals after eliminating MLS champions Seattle Sounders on penalties
Claim

Montreal suffered and advanced to this round after a 2-2 draw with Saprissa, but advanced by away goals
Kick-off time

The Montreal Impact vs Olimpia match will be played at the stadium Saputo, in Montreal, Canadá. The kick-off is scheduled at 8 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Concacaf Champions League match: Montreal Impact vs Olimpia!

My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
