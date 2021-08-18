Goals and Highlights: Barcelona SC 1-1 Fluminense in Copa Libertadores 2021
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

10:39 PM5 days ago

Summary

10:31 PM5 days ago

Thank you for following the broadcast on VAVEL.COM

We hope you have enjoyed watching Barcelona SC vs Fluminense in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals. Continue to visit the VAVEL website to keep up to date with all the information that comes up throughout the day.
10:29 PM5 days ago

They are in the next round

Barcelona of Guayaquil manages to qualify to the next round of the Copa Libertadores and becomes the only non-Brazilian representative that still survives in the competition. 

Both teams in the first half proposed but could not score correctly, for the second half things did not change between the two, however, after a good ball connected by Gonzalo Mastriani, the score would open the scoreboard to put the first goal.

Finally, with a well taken penalty, Fred would tie things up but it would not be enough to achieve the comeback. 

10:27 PM5 days ago

It's over!

Match ends at the Estadio Corona Monumental! Barcelona of Guayaquil wins the match and advances to the semifinals.

Final Score: 1-1

10:26 PM5 days ago

GOOOOOOOAL

GOOOOOAL BY FLUMINENSE
10:25 PM5 days ago

Penalty

The referee calls a penalty kick in favor of Fluminense.
10:13 PM5 days ago

85´

The double was a close call! Mastriani surprised the goalkeeper with a shot at close range, but the shot went over the crossbar.
10:08 PM5 days ago

THIS IS HOW THE GOAL WAS SCORED

In this way, Gonzalo Mastriani opened the scoring in favor of Barcelona.
10:01 PM5 days ago

GOOOOOOOOOOL

GOOOOOOOOOL FOR BARCELONA 

GOOOOOOOOOL BY MASTRIANI

9:57 PM5 days ago

67´

Barcelona of Guayaquil also failed to finish well after a cross from Hoyos that went all over the area.
9:52 PM5 days ago

63´

Dangerous corner kick taken by Luiz Henrique and connected by André that ends up hitting the goalkeeper's far post.
9:44 PM5 days ago

54´

Barcelona close to opening the scoring! Mastriani's shot ends up in the hands of Marcos.
9:40 PM5 days ago

51´

Fluminense comes close! Fred's header goes over the crossbar.
9:33 PM5 days ago

START OF THE SECOND HALF!

Second half begins between Barcelona SC and Fluminense
9:17 PM5 days ago

The first half is over!

The referee ends the first half. Barcelona SC and Fluminense draw goalless for the moment.
9:15 PM5 days ago

43´

THE GOALKEEPER'S SAVE! Burrai saves a shot from Yago that ends up in the corner.
9:07 PM5 days ago

35´

It was a close call! Defensive error in Barcelona after Henrique's cross that is fixed in a good way by Riveros.
9:04 PM5 days ago

33´

Preciado is cautioned with yellow card
8:59 PM5 days ago

28´

Once again Fred tries to do some damage in a counterattack, however, he is very well caught and stopped by Pedraza.
8:53 PM5 days ago

21´

Barcelona tries to create damage through aerial play, however, Fluminense's defensive saga has managed to neutralize the attacks.
8:45 PM5 days ago

13´

Luis Henrique's shot from outside the area ends up hitting the crossbar.
8:43 PM5 days ago

12´

Fluminense arrived on the left flank but Fred's shot crashes into the backline
8:37 PM5 days ago

First shot! Fred receives the ball very well and manages to turn around to get his shot just wide of the goalkeeper's far post.
8:33 PM5 days ago

Free kick for Barcelona!
8:29 PM5 days ago

The match is underway!

The first 45 minutes start between Barcelona SC and Fluminense.
8:20 PM5 days ago

We'll get started in a few moments!

In a few minutes we will start the match between Barcelona SC and Fluminense, a duel corresponding to the quarter-final second leg of the Copa Libertadores 2021.
8:10 PM5 days ago

Let's warm up!

The home team is already at the Monumental stadium to fine-tune details and prepare the engines for the start of the match.

8:05 PM5 days ago

How does the home team arrive!

Barcelona SC arrives with high morale to the match and with the goal of continuing its winning streak at home in the Copa Libertadores, which would give them the qualification to the next round. The idol has four wins out of four games played, scoring eleven goals and conceding only two: against Velez Sarsfield and Santos.
7:57 PM5 days ago

The situation at a glance!

Fabián Bustos's team has qualified for the moment, thanks to the goals scored in the first leg, which ended in a 2-2 draw at the Maracaná stadium last Thursday. Therefore, the coach will have to put up a solid defense in the face of Fluminense's need to score goals.
7:51 PM5 days ago

All tricolores to the call!

Although they will not be present, the Fluminense team knows that their fans will not leave them alone and are asking for the long-distance support of all the Tricolor fans on board.
7:45 PM5 days ago

Fluminense's lineup is set!

This is the Brazilian team's starting lineup for the second leg of the quarterfinals against Barcelona de Guayaquil.
7:38 PM5 days ago

This is how they arrived at the stadium!

Amidst the sunset and speculation prior to the start of the match, Fluminense made their appearance at the Monumental to make their presence felt in these quarter-final second leg. Will they make it back to the semi-finals!
7:35 PM5 days ago

The lineups are ready!

This is how the eleven chosen by the local coach will take the field, looking to return to the semifinals.
7:32 PM5 days ago

Barcelona SC's house is sensational!

This is what the Estadio Monumental looks like before the start of the match between Barcelona and Fluminense! The seats may be empty, but the home team will be able to count on the support of their fans from all over Ecuador.
7:30 PM5 days ago

¡The wait is over!

The wait is finally over! Today we will have the next semifinalist of the Copa Libertadores between Barcelona of Guayaquil and Fluminense. Both teams tied 2-2 in the first leg played at the Estadio Marcaná, but this time there will be no second leg, we are not leaving without a winner today!
10:36 PM6 days ago

Tune in here Barcelona SC vs Fluminense Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Barcelona SC vs Fluminense match.
10:31 PM6 days ago

What time is Barcelona SC vs Fluminense match for Copa Libertadores?

This is the start time of the game Barcelona SC vs Fluminense of 19th August in several countries:

Argentina: 21:30 PM

Bolivia: 20:30 PM

Brazil: 21:30 PM

Chile: 20:30 PM

Colombia: 19:30 PM

Ecuador: 19:30 PM

USA (ET): 20:30 AM

Spain: 3:30 AM

Mexico: 19:30 PM

Paraguay: 20:30 PM

Peru: 20:30 PM

Uruguay: 21:30 PM

Venezuela: 20:30 PM

10:26 PM6 days ago

Key Player Fluminense

The magic of Jogo bonito lives in Gabriel Teixeira, the player trained in Fluminense's youth academy knows what the institution means and has demonstrated it little by little based on the opportunities he has been given by the coach every time he is called to be part of the senior team. Since he has been taken into account by the A team, the Brazilian has appeared 33 times in the starting line-up, scored 3 times and assisted once, and has already scored his first goal in the current edition of the Copa Libertadores, so he could be the confidence boost to be the determining factor of the match in favor of the Brazilian team.
10:21 PM6 days ago

Key Player Barcelona SC

The Uruguayan born in Montevideo, Gonzalo Mastrani, has been one of the most important pieces that Barcelona de Guayaquil got during the recent transfer market because his vast experience has helped him to be gradually included in the starting lineup or have some minutes of game time by the coach. Throughout his career he has scored 68 goals of which 28 belong to the Ecuadorian team, also, he was one of the figures during the Libertadores game so he could be the factor that catapults Barcelona to another instance of semifinals.


10:16 PM6 days ago

Fluminense last lineup:

Marcos; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro, Egídio; Martinelli, Yago; Luiz Henrique, J. Cazares, G. Teixeira; Fred.
10:11 PM6 days ago

Barcelona SC last lineup:

J. Burrai; L. Quiñónez, J. J. Quiñonez, B. J. Caicedo, J. Montaño; M. A. Carcelén Carabalí, M. Oyola; M. Hoyos, G. Cortéz, S. López; C. Garcés.  
10:06 PM6 days ago

Lastes Games:

Barcelona de Guayaquil and Fluminense have met only twice in their history, a victory in the Florida Cup for "the colossus of America" and the most recent draw in the Copa Libertadores have been the only duels between the two teams, however, the balance is slightly tilted towards the Ecuadorian side as the goal difference in the current competition favors the locals with +7 and +3 for the visiting team.

10:01 PM6 days ago

Referees

For this match, Esteban Ostojich will be the center referee, accompanied by Carlos Barreiro and Pablo Llarena as assistants 1 and 2 respectively, and José Argote will be the fourth official. In the VAR, referees Victor Carillo and Piero Maza will be in charge of monitoring any doubtful play inside the area or that deserves a red card.
9:56 PM6 days ago

Seeking to return to the semifinals

Contrary to the Ecuadorian team, Fluminense is not a team that has been characterized by having several participations in the Copa Libertadores over the years, counting the current edition, they have only been present on seven occasions of which, the most remembered is the year 2008 where they reached the final phase and lost to Liga de Quito in a penalty shootout after an extraordinary match, which was a great final for this tournament. Since then, they have not managed to return to the same stage and now they could do it, however, for this they will have to go out with the tricolor claw that characterizes them because having conceded 2 goals at home could end up being a decisive factor for the qualification to the semifinals.
9:51 PM6 days ago

They already realized that they can do it

The last time Barcelona was in the semifinals was in the Copa Libertadores in 2017 and the last time they were close to touching glory was in the distant year of 1998 where the Brazilian team, Vasco da Gama won their first title at the expense of the Ecuadorians. However, this time could be the moment they have been waiting for, since after the good taste they left last Thursday in jogo bonito territory, the fans and the team can start dreaming of eliminating Fluminense and getting 180 minutes away from reaching another final of the best club tournament in America.
9:46 PM6 days ago

The match does not end without a winner

After a hard-fought 2-2 draw at the Maracana Stadium between Fluminense and Barcelona, this time there will be no continuation of history as only one team will have the opportunity to advance to the next round of the Copa Libertadores in search of engraving its name in the Eternal Glory. For this match, it is the Ecuadorian team who has the advantage because by scoring as a visitor they could advance to the next round, winning or tying by a score of no more than 3 goals, on the other hand, the Brazilian team will have to win by any score or tie by a score of more than 3 goals.
9:41 PM6 days ago

Kick-off time

The Barcelona SC vs Fluminense match will be played at The Banco Pichicha Monumental Stadium, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:30 pm ET.
9:36 PM6 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 Copa Libertadores: Barcelona SC vs Fluminense!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo