Summary and highlights of Crystal Palace 0-0 Brentford in The Premier League 21/22
Source: DAZN

ADVERTISEMENT

12:03 PM4 days ago

Thank you all!

Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you. ¡WE'LL SEE YOU!
11:59 AM4 days ago

END OF THE GAME

Very close match without goals at Selhust Park and with a point sharing . A clear chance for each team. For Brentford, Mbeumo's cross-shot and for the locals, Gallagher's crossbar in the 7th minute.
11:55 AM4 days ago

END OF THE GAME

 

11:54 AM4 days ago

90' 4 minutes added

The referee has added four additional minutes;
11:47 AM4 days ago

84' Another corner for the home team

Good play by Zaha who faced and then hung the ball, but the backline sent it into the corner. A corner kick taken by Gallagher, which was headed in by David Raya. 
11:40 AM4 days ago

78' Wissa enters the field

 

11:31 AM4 days ago

69' Changes in both teams

 

11:30 AM4 days ago

68' Brentford corner kick

Good play by the visiting team that forces a corner. A corner kick that is finished by Iván Toney, but the shot goes over the goal;
11:28 AM4 days ago

64' Attempt by Benteke

The Crystal Palace striker tried, but when he was about to set up the shot, the rival defense cleared the ball.
11:21 AM4 days ago

59' 0-0

 

11:17 AM4 days ago

55' Chance for Crystal Palace

Benteke jumped to finish off a cross, but the shot went over the goal defended by David Raya;
 
11:07 AM4 days ago

46' Second half

The players return to the dressing room and the match restarts at Selhurst Park.
10:51 AM4 days ago

Rest

Very even match in these first 45 minutes, both in possession and chances. In addition, this is a very slow game due to the numerous fouls and stoppages;
10:44 AM4 days ago

40' Crossbar

Bryan Mbeumo's direct shot that looked for the corner, however the ball went to the crossbar and went over the end line;
10:37 AM4 days ago

32' Gallagher's shot

The Crystal Palace player found space, however, the shot went to the center and was easily saved by David Raya;
10:31 AM4 days ago

29' Yellow Card

The referee gives Andersen a yellow card for his hard tackle;
10:28 AM4 days ago

25' Center Bryan Mbeumo

The striker of the visiting team hangs it, but Guaita comes out and avoids the shot;
10:27 AM4 days ago

24' 0-0

 

10:21 AM4 days ago

16' Onyeka gets hurt

The Brentford player asks for medical assistance we will see if he can continue on the field;
10:17 AM4 days ago

9' First chance for Brentford

The first chance for the visiting team comes with a shot by Toney, the shot goes just wide;
 
10:12 AM4 days ago

8' LENGER

Clear chance for Crystal Palace with Gallagher's shot hitting the crossbar;
10:09 AM4 days ago

2' Corner kick

A corner kick in favor of Crystal Palace has been taken short and has been cleared by the rival defense to a throw-in. 
10:00 AM4 days ago

About to start the match

The protagonists come out onto the pitch all ready at Selhurst Park;
10:00 AM4 days ago

Brentford lineup

 

10:00 AM4 days ago

Crystal Palace lineup

 

6:36 PM4 days ago

Where and how to watch Crystal Palace vs Brentford?

The match will be played at 10:00 ET. and can be seen on Sky Sports. 

So the best option is to follow the match on VAVEL. com.

6:31 PM4 days ago

What time is the Crystal Palace vs Brentford Premier League match?

This is the kick-off time for the Crystal Palave vs Brentford match on August 21 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 10:00 AM
Colombia: 9:00 AM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 16:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 10:00 AM
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM
Venezuela: 10:00 AM
England: 15.00 AM
Australia : 00:00 AM
India : 19:30 AM

6:26 PM4 days ago

Referee: Atkinson (international english referee since 2006)

Source: EL correo de Andalucía 
6:21 PM4 days ago

Players who miss the game

Brentford will be without Jensen and Ajer, while the home team has numerous absentees: Milijovic, Eze, Ferguson and Olisse;
6:16 PM4 days ago

Crystal Palace on the First Day

The team coached by Frenchman Viera received a drubbing at home to Chelsea in a match in which they were dominated;
6:11 PM4 days ago

Brentford on the first day

The team managed by Frank recently promoted gave the surprise and beat Arsenal by 2-0 thanks to goals by Sergio Canos and Norgaad nbsp;;
6:06 PM4 days ago

Background

The last time the two teams met was in 2014 in a friendly match that Brentford won 3-2; They have never met in an official match
6:01 PM4 days ago

The venue will be Selhurst Park.

 

5:56 PM4 days ago

Preview of the game

Crystal Palace and Brentford face each other in the second round of the Premier League;
 
5:51 PM4 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Crystal Palace vs Brentford in the Premier League.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.
 
VAVEL Logo