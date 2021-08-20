Summary and highlights of Crystal Palace 0-0 Brentford in The Premier League 21/22

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you all!
Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you. ¡WE'LL SEE YOU!
END OF THE GAME
Very close match without goals at Selhust Park and with a point sharing . A clear chance for each team. For Brentford, Mbeumo's cross-shot and for the locals, Gallagher's crossbar in the 7th minute.
END OF THE GAME
90' 4 minutes added
The referee has added four additional minutes;
84' Another corner for the home team
Good play by Zaha who faced and then hung the ball, but the backline sent it into the corner. A corner kick taken by Gallagher, which was headed in by David Raya.
78' Wissa enters the field
69' Changes in both teams
68' Brentford corner kick
Good play by the visiting team that forces a corner. A corner kick that is finished by Iván Toney, but the shot goes over the goal;
64' Attempt by Benteke
The Crystal Palace striker tried, but when he was about to set up the shot, the rival defense cleared the ball.
59' 0-0
55' Chance for Crystal Palace
Benteke jumped to finish off a cross, but the shot went over the goal defended by David Raya;
46' Second half
The players return to the dressing room and the match restarts at Selhurst Park.
Rest
Very even match in these first 45 minutes, both in possession and chances. In addition, this is a very slow game due to the numerous fouls and stoppages;
40' Crossbar
Bryan Mbeumo's direct shot that looked for the corner, however the ball went to the crossbar and went over the end line;
32' Gallagher's shot
The Crystal Palace player found space, however, the shot went to the center and was easily saved by David Raya;
29' Yellow Card
The referee gives Andersen a yellow card for his hard tackle;
25' Center Bryan Mbeumo
The striker of the visiting team hangs it, but Guaita comes out and avoids the shot;
24' 0-0
16' Onyeka gets hurt
The Brentford player asks for medical assistance we will see if he can continue on the field;
9' First chance for Brentford
The first chance for the visiting team comes with a shot by Toney, the shot goes just wide;
8' LENGER
Clear chance for Crystal Palace with Gallagher's shot hitting the crossbar;
2' Corner kick
A corner kick in favor of Crystal Palace has been taken short and has been cleared by the rival defense to a throw-in.
About to start the match
The protagonists come out onto the pitch all ready at Selhurst Park;
Brentford lineup
Crystal Palace lineup
Where and how to watch Crystal Palace vs Brentford?
The match will be played at 10:00 ET. and can be seen on Sky Sports.
So the best option is to follow the match on VAVEL. com.
What time is the Crystal Palace vs Brentford Premier League match?
This is the kick-off time for the Crystal Palave vs Brentford match on August 21 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 10:00 AM
Colombia: 9:00 AM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 16:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 10:00 AM
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM
Venezuela: 10:00 AM
England: 15.00 AM
Australia : 00:00 AM
India : 19:30 AM
Referee: Atkinson (international english referee since 2006)
Source: EL correo de Andalucía
Players who miss the game
Brentford will be without Jensen and Ajer, while the home team has numerous absentees: Milijovic, Eze, Ferguson and Olisse;
Crystal Palace on the First Day
The team coached by Frenchman Viera received a drubbing at home to Chelsea in a match in which they were dominated;
Brentford on the first day
The team managed by Frank recently promoted gave the surprise and beat Arsenal by 2-0 thanks to goals by Sergio Canos and Norgaad nbsp;;
Background
The last time the two teams met was in 2014 in a friendly match that Brentford won 3-2; They have never met in an official match
The venue will be Selhurst Park.
Preview of the game
Crystal Palace and Brentford face each other in the second round of the Premier League;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Crystal Palace vs Brentford in the Premier League.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.